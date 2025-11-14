More Intel on Scout Motors’ Diss of South Carolina

“This was about Scout trying to leverage the state to get what it wanted…”

by WILL FOLKS

This week’s controversial decision by crony capitalist carmaker Scout Motors – a subsidiary of über-woke Volkswagen – to locate its corporate headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina has sparked outrage in South Carolina.

Palmetto State leaders doled out a staggering $1.3 billion in taxpayer-funded incentives to Scout two years ago when the company pledged to build a manufacturing facility in Blythewood, S.C. A whopping $400 million of that package was cold hard cash.

While Scout executives insist this facility will one day employ 4,600 people, any rational assessment of the current state of the electric vehicle (EV) market points to that being a pipe dream. Also, the company’s decision to locate 1,200 high-paying corporate jobs (with a reported average salary of $172,878 ) in the Queen City over the next five years – dissing South Carolina for this $207 million investment – has rubbed Palmetto State leaders the wrong way.

“This is one of the largest job creation announcements in Charlotte over the past decade,” a news release from the city boasted, noting Scout’s new headquarters at the Commonwealth development will “serve as the home base for executive leadership, research and development, finance, IT, sales, marketing and other key corporate functions.”

Economic development experts have slammed S.C. governor Henry McMaster (Scout’s biggest cheerleader), state legislative leaders and state commerce officials for failing to land Scout’s corporate headquarters – or more accurately, for failing to tie this part of the company’s expansion plans to the original corporate welfare package it doled out two years ago.

“We gave away the farm to them,” a lawmaker who voted in favor of the original $1.3 billion deal told FITSNews confidentially. “The least we could’ve done was make these corporate jobs part of the deal.”

South Carolina’s offer to Scout was obscenely generous under any circumstances – but it was downright insane given the lack of interest from other states in the company’s manufacturing project.

In February 2024, reporter Rick Brundrett of The (Columbia, S.C.) Nerve published a report which concluded the Palmetto State’s incentives package was “seven times more than what officials in Mississippi… were willing to offer in state grant funding through special legislation.”

Per Brundrett, Mississippi’s offer – the only other serious bid for the Scout facility – was a comparatively modest $150 million in “state grant funding.”

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, Scout was “deep in site selection” at a location in Charleston, S.C. Specifically, company leaders met with city, county and state officials about a spot at Magnolia Landing – a new development on the banks of the Ashley River.

An artist’s rendering of one of the proposed mixed-use buildings at Magnolia Landing in Charleston, S.C. (Magnolia Landing)

Company representatives questioned all three governments about available incentives, with the state making it clear “more Scout money wasn’t on the table.”

“The state had nothing to offer,” a source who participated in the discussions confirmed.

County and city sources familiar with the negotiations said they were “hamstrung” by the state’s refusal to budge – arguing Charleston was Scout’s “preferred location” and that the state’s unwillingness to contribute to a package kept the city from “pushing this across the finish line.”

“The state lost this deal for the Lowcountry,” one Charleston economic development source told FITSNews on condition of anonymity.

“Their CEO wanted to live in Charleston,” another source familiar with the negotiations confirmed.

Commerce officials who spoke with FITSNews on condition of anonymity pushed back against those characterizations. They insisted Scout was only interested in coming to Charleston if the Palmetto State rewrote its auto sales laws to give the company an unfair competitive advantage over other manufacturers – and if lawmakers awarded the facility what amounted to additional taxpayer largesse. Specifically, Scout wanted $10 million in one-time funding for “EV training” at South Carolina’s technical college system and nearly $100 million in annual funding for EV industry scholarships from the S.C. Education Lottery.

“This was never about the location of Scout’s corporate headquarters,” one Commerce source told us. “This was about Scout trying to leverage the state to get what it wanted.”

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we continue to dig into the fallout from yet another massive crony capitalist fail in the Palmetto State…

