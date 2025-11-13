S.C. Judicial Reform Movement: Momentum Grows

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The battle to fix the Palmetto State’s spectacularly failed ‘Injustice System‘ has become the dominant issue in South Carolina politics these days – evolving in the span of a few short years from a fringe debate into nothing short of a cause célèbre. Formerly a third rail that only a handful of principled advocates dared touch, the issue is now the focus of a broad, cross-spectrum push aimed at undoing decades of institutional rot.

The momentum of the movement has been breathtaking to behold… even if its accomplishments are, for the moment, few and far between.

Those of us who have pushed for judicial reform all along are gratified by the groundswell… and more hopeful than ever that it will generate the sort of substantive shift the situation dictates.

There’s certainly a growing army rallying behind such an outcome…

What was once a voice crying out in the wilderness – a lone reed flying in the face of powerful institutions and corrupt interests – has grown into a deafening cacophony for change. An erstwhile Quixotic crusade – comprised of a handful of dogged reformers – has become a battalion-sized siege of the failed status quo in South Carolina.

What has fueled this transformation?

Three things (two of them bad, one of them good)…

First, the citizens of South Carolina have continually found themselves confronted by glaring examples of the failure of the current system… one in which powerful lawyer-legislators install their cronies and relatives on the bench and then control their reappointment, their budgets and their salaries. (Which is bad ).

Second, in the face of horrific tragedies, South Carolina political leaders have continued doing next-to-nothing – an epidemic failure which re-victimizes victims, destroys our communities and erodes public safety. More than ever before, our state’s unaccountable politicians are in the pocket of the wealthy and powerful trial lawyer lobby – a cabal which profits handsomely from the escalating murder and mayhem. (Which is also bad ).

Third (and this is the good thing), the regrettable rinse-repeat of preventable tragedy followed by institutional inaction and political cowardice has at long last generated sufficient public outrage to fuel a robust reform movement. And the original leaders of this charge – including S.C. sixteenth circuit solicitor Kevin Brackett, first circuit solicitor David Pascoe and state representative Joe White – have been joined by a second wave of reformers intent on aggressively advancing the ball.

What becomes of this new movement remains to be seen… but things are clearly coming to a head. State lawmakers reconvene in Columbia, S.C. in January for the second year of a two-year legislative session. Multiple judicial reform bills are already in play – and more are in the offing. In March of 2026, all 124 members of the S.C. House of Representatives will have to file for reelection – as will candidates for statewide office. In June of next year, partisan primary elections will be held to determine representation for the 2027-2028 session.

How these politicians acquit themselves on this issue will go a long way in determining whether they get to keep their seats…

With the corrupted “Republican” majority in the legislature badly factionalized/borderline dysfunctional – and the state’s executive branch led by a lame duck caricature of a governor who never showed much interest in policymaking to begin with – is there any hope of meaningful progress?

Especially with the über-liberal trial lawyer lobby calling the shots under the State House dome?

Reformers certainly believe so. To that end, White is hosting a press conference this coming Saturday (November 15, 2025) which will include solicitor Pascoe and S.C. fifth district congressman Ralph Norman – one of the leading candidates for governor in 2026. Also joining the gathering will be two vocal family members of violent crime victims – Lori Williams and Steve Federico.

Williams’ brother – retired Rock Hill, S.C. police lieutenant Larry Vaughan – was beaten to death in the summer of 2021. Former Chester County sheriff’s deputy Evan Hawthorne was convicted of his murder earlier this year, but prior to his conviction a powerful lawyer-legislator controversially assisted him in getting bond.

Meanwhile, police say Federico’s daughter – 22-year-old Logan Hailey Federico – was brutally murdered by a career criminal and serial violent offender near the campus of the University of South Carolina in May of this year. Logan Federico’s accused murderer had approximately 40 prior charges – and was roaming the street due to unconscionable judicial leniency as well as a galling glitch in the system.

Sadly, such instances are the norm… not the exception. There’s always an excuse for what happened… but never a solution.

In announcing his press conference, White cited another 2023 case – one we exclusively reported on – in which a corrupt retiring judge conspired with a powerful lawyer-legislator and a weak-willed solicitor to set a convicted murderer free in flagrant violation of the S.C. Constitution.

“This case shines a bright light on what’s wrong with the South Carolina judicial system,” White said.

Indeed it did… but lawmakers still did nothing.

With these cases (and the bodies of victims) piling up, the white hot glare of the spotlight is now shining brighter than ever on the Palmetto State’s “Injustice” system. But will attention ever lead to accountability? Will pressure ever produce reform?

Or… do more people have to die?

Count on FITSNews – which has championed this cause from the beginning – to keep shining the light.

