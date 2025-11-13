Nancy Mace Tussles With Trump Over Epstein Document Dump

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

***

South Carolina first district congresswoman Nancy Mace has rankled U.S. president Donald Trump through her support of a discharge petition to force a full U.S. house vote on the release of documents concerning convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump reportedly called Mace and Colorado representative Lauren Bobert this Tuesday to lobby against their support of the petition ahead of the swearing-in of Arizona representative Adelita Grijalva. During her victorious campaign, Grijalva promised to be the 218th signatory on the petition which would force the GOP-controlled chamber to vote on releasing the so-called “Epstein files.”

Trump himself indicated he’d be willing to release the files while campaigning for office in 2024, telling podcaster Lex Fridman “Yeah, I’d be inclined to (declassify) the Epstein [files], I’d have no problem with it.”

Since assuming office for the second time Trump has taken a different tone, declaring a push to release documents generated during the federal government’s investigation into Epstein a partisan hoax perpetrated by Democrats.

***

***

Epstein died under suspicious circumstances while awaiting trial for allegedly sex trafficking minors during Trump’s first administration. While his death was officially ruled a suicide, speculation has persisted that Epstein was eliminated for knowing too much about the dozens of uber-powerful people who he is believed to have filmed having sex with children on his “Little Saint James” private island.

While Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to twenty years in federal prison for her role in Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, the United States Department of Justice – under both the Democratic administration of Joe Biden and the Republican administration of Trump – is yet to bring criminal charges against any of the powerful individuals to whom the children were sex trafficked.

Given the near-universal support for the prosecution of pedophiles, Trump’s decision to declare there’s “nothing to see here” proved politically costly even before Democrats in Congress released select messages from the tens of thousands of pages of communications that concern Trump’s relationship with Epstein.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Mace and a group of three other Republican representatives had repeatedly signaled their intention to support the discharge petition to release a broader selection of documents – an intention that was largely symbolic until this week. Grijalva’s swearing in turned this hypothetical vote into a reality and made Mace’s support of the release crucial to the GOP House Oversight committee deciding to release a trove of 20,000 of the deceased sex-trafficker’s emails.

Mace likely elected to subject herself to the wrath of Trump because her repeated anti-pedophile stances have become a core plank of her gubernatorial campaign. Mace has repeatedly accused S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson, one of the race’s other frontrunners, of protecting Palmetto State pedophiles by cutting overly lenient plea deals.

But Mace wants to have her political cake and eat it too – attempting to clarify that her support for the release of the documents isn’t an attack on Trump.

***

Shame on the FAKE NEWS for making this story about President Trump, and not about Epstein’s victims.



So many of us NEVER SEE JUSTICE. I stand with all survivors. I will NEVER abandon you.



HOLD THE LINE. pic.twitter.com/wv2oAZAtxL — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 13, 2025

***

“I penned a love letter to Trump last night,” Mace told reporters assembled outside of the Capitol.

Mace’s “love letter” included her recounting multiple times she alleges she has been the victim of sexual assaults and was punctuated with renewed avowals of her loyalty to Trump.

“As a survivor I will defend every last attack on President Trump to the death, everywhere,” Mace wrote.

Love letter or not – Trump is unlikely to forget Mace’s choice to cross him on an issue that he’s turned into a political litmus test as a slate of other candidates vie for his support in the 2026 South Carolina GOP gubernatorial primary election.

***

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (Andy Fancher/FITSNews)

***

While the move might cost Mace a shot at Trump’s endorsement, it’s unlikely to hurt her with the Republican primary electorate, who have repeatedly repudiated Trump’s attempts to bury the prolific pedophile’s blackmail ring when questioned by pollsters.

It remains unclear why Trump refuses to bust up what appears to be history’s most perfidious blackmail ring. Have the orchestrators of his near-assassination in Butler, PA made it clear that they’ll choose a sharper shooter next time if he attempts to meaningfully address the issue? Is Trump willfully covering for the U.S. intelligence community and their counterparts in Israel – both of whom are up to their eyeballs in well documented connections to Epstein and Maxwell? Is Trump himself compromised?

While FITSNews doesn’t profess to have the answer to this million dollar question – we do promise to continue to address the elephant in the room in our coverage of the Epstein saga.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

