Nalin Haley Emerges as Voice for Gen-Z

“If no one’s fighting for me – I’m going to fight for myself and those around me who are suffering.”

by DYLAN NOLAN

***

Nalin Haley, the 24-year-old son of former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, is emerging as a vocal advocate for a Gen-Z branded populism.

While Haley recently traveled across the nation to support his mother throughout her 2024 Republican presidential primary bid, his political proclamations in recent months have championed domestic and foreign policies far less affiliated with the establishment neoconservatism espoused by his mother.

***

Nalin Haley watches his mother on the campaign in Beaufort S.C. (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

***

Nalin first began making waves of his own accord via his social media posts.

“There’s nothing conservative about a foreigner trying to influence American politics, replacing American workers with foreign workers, and having as many baby mamas as possible,” Haley wrote in a tweet concerning X’s billionaire owner Elon Musk this June – previewing what has since become a hardline immigration stance.

In another Tweet Haley declared Donald Trump‘s strike on Iran’s Fordow Iranian uranium enrichment plant “based.”

“Iran should not have a nuclear weapon,” Haley wrote. “We also should not get involved in Israel’s war,”

Far from shying away from online controversy, Haley has repeatedly “ratioed” other prominent non-populist political posters – often amassing more engagement on his posts rebutting their ideas than the original tweets garnered.

Haley’s opinions are blunt, incisive and decidedly Gen-Z.

“Modernity is repulsive but there is beauty and truth in tradition,” Haley wrote in a post concerning Gen-Z’s return to the Christian faith in large numbers.

***

Haley’s hot-takes have not gone unnoticed, and don’t occur in a vacuum.

Years of inflation in the costs of food, housing and healthcare have driven the average age of a first-time home buyer above 40, leaving many members of Gen-Z unable to afford to start families of their own – and wondering whether they will ever be able to afford to start families of their own.

These economic headwinds occur as the American labor market continues getting cut out of the U.S. economy by both AI and the importation of foreign workers through instruments like H1B visa, which have drawn immense scrutiny as whole departments of ostensibly American companies are replaced with less expensive foreign nationals in an arrangement akin to modernized indentured-servitude.

While the populist right seemed ascendant as Trump promised America’s “Golden Age” on the campaign trail, many of his youthful supporters have grown disillusioned with his recent endorsement of 50-year mortgages and his easily disproven declaration that “we have the greatest economy we’ve ever had.”

***

This is stunning.

Yes young women like Trump least.



But the story here is that he's completely lost the youth.



They were happiest when the system was being dismantled.



Republicans – change or fade (further) into irrelevance. pic.twitter.com/pLmR0aBNFj — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) November 6, 2025

***

As Gen-Z’s frustration with their seemingly bleak futures continues to fester, Haley has for the first time taken to traditional media to explain himself beyond the level of nuance afforded in a social media clap-back.

In his first full length print interview Haley spoke with Unherd‘s Sohrab Ahmari for a piece titled “Why Nikki Haley’s Son Went Radical.”

While Ahmari’s characterization of Haley’s son as a “radical” is debatable, his questions – posed over a zoom interview – do provide insight into how Haley developed into the nascent political force we now see emerging.

“My friend group from high school, all graduated, great degrees from great schools,” Haley told Ahmari. “It’s been a year-and-a-half, and not one of them has a job — not one. So I’m angry at that, because I’m having to try and help my friends get jobs when their parents got jobs immediately — not just after graduating college, but out of high school.”

And if young adults are able to land a job…

“My parents bought their first house for $90,000. I mean, that house is probably now is worth $400,000. How can we compete?” Haley asked.

***

Images pinned to Nalin Haley’s X account.

***

It’s also not as if America is a socially cohesive nation struggling together through tough times. Young adults intent on building a life for themselves must avoid the wanton violence perpetually perpetrated by repeat offenders whose state-enabled destruction comes at the cost a high-trust society – a situation Haley is personally familiar with.

“I live in what is known as a very safe area,” Haley said of his residence on the South Carolina side of the border near Charlotte. “Yet someone got shot and killed outside my apartment complex a couple months ago. . . Outside my apartment in that same couple months, someone got jumped for a bad drug deal. And I’m tired of having to go to CVS to push a button for an employee to come unlock the toothpaste for me. Like, that’s ridiculous.”

“We are the United States of America, we don’t do this. Things should be safe. Things should work. People should have jobs. Houses should be affordable,” Haley argued.

Haley’s rejection of the importation of Indians to fill millions of jobs in the U.S.- despite his own Indian heritage, seemed to baffle Ahmari, who reminded him that he wouldn’t exist had it not been for his grandparent’s immigration to America in 1969.

“It’s not 1969,” Haley responded. “It’s just not. We have a different country. We have a different set of circumstances,” suggesting instead America must “adapt” and “have different policies.”

Haley took this message to an ever larger audience days later in his first television appearance when he scored a prime-time interview on FOX News.

***

Key takeaways on my first TV interview on Fox News’ Primetime with guest host @RCamposDuffy

* The future of GenZ is Nationalist

* Both illegal and legal immigration must stop

*Ban H-1B Visas

* Reevaluate our relationship with so called "Allies"

* And GenZ’s desire for labor,… pic.twitter.com/QWo18UamKu — Nalin Haley (@Nalin_Haley) November 11, 2025

***

Haley predictably drew fire from the left for his remarks; however, his being pilloried by certain members of the right is more surprising.

James Lindsay, an academic turned pundit who rose to prominence through exposing the undue left-wing bias in academic institutions, labeled Nalin Haley “Woke Right” after he tweeted “you’re not radical for wanting a job, affordable housing, and safe streets. You’re rational! Don’t let anyone convince you otherwise.”

Lindsay stands as a proxy for many members of the “old guard” of the GOP who are altogether frightened by young adults’ demands that America’s conservative politicians treat the nation as more than an economic zone, and her people as cogs in the machine designed to maximize shareholder value at any cost.

At the conclusion of his Unherd interview Haley predicted “the future of Gen Z – is nationalist.”

“I want someone to fight for me,” Haley said as he indicated his willingness to step into the political arena himself in the event that a qualified fighter doesn’t emerge.

“If no one’s fighting for me – I’m going to fight for myself and those around me who are suffering.”

Haley flirting with stepping into the electoral arena makes him one of the Palmetto State’s most interesting political prospects, and perhaps the only one with a finger on the pulse of the issues most relevant to young men and women attempting to to begin their lives in uniquely challenging times.

Count on FITSNews to continue to keep tabs on Nalin Haley’s emergence in the coming weeks and months.

***

