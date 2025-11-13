Bond Denied For Woman Accused In Jessica Barnes Murder Case

Judge cites flight risk and danger to the community in rejecting release request for Victoria Tippett…

by JENN WOOD

***

In a chilling courtroom proceeding marked by emotional pleas and haunting details of a graphic crime, South Carolina circuit court judge R. Lawton McIntosh denied bond this week for Victoria Tippett — one of three individuals charged in connection with the brutal August 2024 murder of 20-year-old Jessica Barnes of Pendleton, S.C.

Tippett — who faces charges of accessory after the fact to murder, obstruction of justice, and misprision of a felony — was arrested on October 2, 2024, along with co-defendants Brandon Barnes and Kendall Mims. While Mims was granted a $75,000 surety bond last spring, Tippett will remain behind bars pending trial.

Judge McIntosh stated plainly from the bench that Tippett was both a “flight risk” and a “continued danger to the community.”

According to law enforcement, Jessica Barnes was murdered by her husband, Brandon Barnes, inside a pool house in Pendleton — a residence owned by Kendall Mims’ grandfather. Prosecutors allege Tippett and Mims assisted Barnes in disposing of Jessica’s body, which was later found dismembered, burned, and buried in the Twin Lakes region of Pickens County.

***

During the hearing, the solicitor outlined a disturbing timeline. After Barnes allegedly murdered Jessica on August 1 or 2, 2024, “all three of them decided to dispose of the body.” Tippett, the solicitor stated, was “at home when this (murder) occurred” and gave law enforcement “a couple different stories” over the course of the investigation.

She initially claimed Jessica had left the house and never returned, only to later assert she had overdosed, finally insisting Jessica attacked Brandon — which prompted him to choke her in what she assured police was an act of self-defense.

Investigators also documented a suspicious cross-country trip taken by all three suspects after Jessica’s disappearance — a fact prosecutors used to bolster their argument that Tippett posed a significant risk of fleeing.

“They went to several different states,” the solicitor said. “They went all the way out to Colorado … they ended up coming back to South Carolina,” where trail camera footage caught them returning to the scene where Jessica’s body had been burned.

***

***

‘LET MY FAMILY FINALLY BEGIN TO GRIEVE’

The most powerful moment of the hearing came from the voice of Cecilia Varvara — Jessica’s mother — who addressed the court through a victim advocate. Unlike Mims’ bond hearing earlier this year, which Varvara supported with a letter of compassion and context, she firmly opposed Tippett’s release, asking the judge to deny bond and allow her family to begin healing.

“Jessica was not just a victim, she was a person whose life had value, love, and meaning,” Varvara wrote. “When Jessica reached out for help, she was met with indifference. She was treated not as a cherished person, but as someone whose life didn’t matter.”

“Every bond hearing is not just a legal proceeding,” she continued. “It slices through our grief and breaks open the pain we desperately want to see.”

“My family and I have been left with wounds that are invisible to the eye but unbearable to endure,” she added. “Your decisions affect so much more than a case file — they touch lives forever changed by tragedy.”

“I plead with you,” she wrote, “please deny this bond and let my family finally begin to grieve without the fear and pain that each hearing brings.”

***

DEFENSE ARGUES FOR RELEASE

Tippett’s attorney, Hunter Blouin, sought to humanize his client, describing her as a 21-year-old certified nursing assistant with no criminal record and limited involvement in the crime.

“She had only been involved with Mr. Barnes for about a month and a half prior to this incident, and only lived in the home for approximately three weeks,” he said.

Blouin claimed Tippett’s role in the household was to care for the child of Mims and Barnes while Mims was at work, arguing she became trapped in an abusive environment.

“It is apparent that Mr. Barnes was both physically as well as psychologically and potentially sexually abusive toward all these women,” he said.

He also submitted a psychological evaluation that indicated Tippett had a “low PRA” score, suggesting she would not be a threat to the community if released.

Despite these arguments, Judge McIntosh ultimately sided with the prosecution.

***

***

WHAT COMES NEXT

Barnes remains behind bars without bond, awaiting trial on a murder charge. Mims — who was not present at the time of Jessica’s murder but later admitted to helping dispose of her body — was granted bond under strict conditions, including GPS monitoring and no contact with the victim’s family.

The solicitor distinguished Mims’ circumstances from Tippett’s, noting: “Miss Mims was not present when the murder happened … Miss Tippett was present. She was at home with Miss Barnes.”

With bond denied, Tippett will continue to be held at the Anderson County detention center. She is expected to face additional proceedings related to charges in Pickens County stemming from the disposal of Jessica’s remains.

As the case moves forward, FITSNews will continue reporting on each development — and the complicated, painful story behind Jessica Barnes’ tragic death.

***

