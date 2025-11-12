Scout Motors Sticks it to South Carolina

Despite a $1.3 billion handout from the Palmetto State, crony capitalist automaker locates its corporate headquarters in North Carolina…

by WILL FOLKS

***

South Carolina “Republican” lawmakers awarded crony capitalist carmaker Scout Motors – a subsidiary of über-woke Volkswagen – a whopping $1.3 billion in taxpayer-funded incentives two years ago (despite the company receiving precisely zero credible offers from other states).

The boondoggle came at the absolute worst time for the electric vehicle market, although Scout still envisions a massive manufacturing facility near Blythewood, S.C. which it insists will one day employ as many as 4,600 people.

Will these lofty projections come to pass? Probably not… as we noted in a recent assessment.

This week, Scout – which sought additional taxpayer largesse from Palmetto State politicians earlier this year – made another big “economic development” reveal. Only this time, the company stiffed South Carolina in favor of its neighbor to the north.

On Wednesday (November 12, 2025), Scout announced its intention to locate its new corporate headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. The deal will bring 1,200 high-paying, corporate jobs to the Queen City – along with a capital investment of approximately $200 million . The average expected minimum wage of these positions – which are scheduled to come online between 2026 and 2030 – is a whopping $172,878 .

***

North Carolina taxpayers will have to shell out at least $46.5 million worth of corporate welfare in connection with the deal – which is clearly intended to send a message to South Carolina leaders.

“Charlotte beat out sites in South Carolina and Virginia,” reporters for The Charlotte Observer noted, referring to the Scout corporate headquarters as “one of the biggest job creation announcements in Charlotte over the past decade.”

Scout’s rebuke of South Carolina for its corporate headquarters is a humiliation for status quo S.C. governor Henry McMaster, who has been the company’s biggest cheerleader. Earlier this year, McMaster championed legislation which would have given the EV maker an undeserved leg-up on its competitors by ensconcing it as the only vehicle manufacturer permitted to bypass the Palmetto State’s established dealer marketplace.

This still-pending bill – H. 3777 – would allow direct auto sales in South Carolina for companies which “own and operate a manufacturing factory or assembly plant” in the Palmetto State, companies which “manufacture or assemble vehicles propelled wholly or in part by an electric motor” and companies which have “no franchised dealers in this state in the ten-year period before this item became effective.”

In other words, just Scout.

To their credit, lawmakers refused to advance this bill – prompting McMaster to seek an end-around via the federal courts.

***

***

Sources close to McMaster’s administration are blaming lawmakers for failing to approve the company’s latest demands – including $10 million in one-time funding for “EV training” at South Carolina’s technical college system and nearly $100 million in annual funding for EV industry scholarships from the S.C. Education Lottery.

“Had they anted up, Scout would have come,” a source familiar with the negotiations told FITSNews.

Wait… what?

“Had they anted up?”

Unbelievable… Scout got an insanely (and we mean insanely) good deal from South Carolina lawmakers two years ago, one no government in its right mind should have ever offered up based on prevailing market conditions. In fact, an estimated $400 million of that $1.3 billion boondoggle – which was drafted and rushed through the legislature in just twelve days – was cold, hard cash.

And this is how the company repays the Palmetto State?

“When we gave Scout $1.3 billion to make things in South Carolina, why did we not treat it like a business contract?” one veteran economic development expert told us. “How the hell did we let them go put 1,200 professional jobs in Charlotte?”

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we continue to track the progress of the Scout deal, which is looking more and more like previous failed boondoggles with each passing day.

***

