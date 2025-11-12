S.C. Supreme Court Strikes Down Legislative Pay Raise

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

South Carolina’s supreme court unanimously rebuked the all-powerful S.C. General Assembly this week – striking down an illegal pay raise that state lawmakers unconstitutionally awarded themselves earlier this year.

“Notwithstanding this court’s strong and longstanding respect for the separation of powers and legislative deference, where a legislative enactment clearly contravenes our constitution, we have a duty to declare the legislative enactment unconstitutional,” chief justice John Kittredge wrote in an opinion endorsed by all four of the court’s associate justices (John Few, George C. “Buck” James Jr., Garrison Hill and Letitia Verdin).

The move represented a rare rebuke of the legislature by the judicial branch – which typically does the bidding of the powerful lawmakers who control the appointment, reappointment, salaries and budgets of Palmetto State justices and judges.

And who are known to take revenge when justices go against them…

***

As FITSNews exclusively reported back in April, the overwhelming majority of South Carolina’s so-called “Republican” supermajority voted to give themselves an additional $25,500 apiece in taxpayer-funded compensation prior to November 2026. They did this despite the clear language of the S.C. Constitution (Article III, Section 19), which holds that “no General Assembly shall have the power to increase the per diem of its own members.”

In other words, lawmakers are only allowed to award pay raises to future legislatures – i.e. those General Assemblies chosen in subsequent election cycles. They are not allowed to appropriate additional funds to themselves.

The vote to insert the pay raises was requested by state senators Shane Martin, Matt Leber and Darrell Jackson.

Rubber-stamped by fiscally liberal, status quo governor Henry McMaster – these unconstitutional pay raises would have taken effect immediately, depriving taxpayers of an estimated $4.3 million in illegal compensation between now and next November.

Even worse? Rather than filing legislation and holding hearings on the proposal, lawmakers tried to sneak these pay raises into the state budget – avoiding public debate (and scrutiny) of their illegal action.

***

***

Fortunately for taxpayers, fiscally conservative state senator Wes Climer of Rock Hill, S.C. – and state retiree Carol Herring – filed a lawsuit in June to block their unconstitutional move, with the high court unanimously agreeing to keep the raises from being paid out while the issue was debated.

Late last month, we reported on new filings in the case which clearly showed lawmakers intended this money as a pay raise.

“Wes Climer showed tremendous courage in filing this lawsuit,” said former state senator Dick Harpootlian, whose law firm handled the case.

“The legislature is not above the law,” Harpootlian told FITSNews. “That is what this decision clearly states.”

Justices were deferential to lawmakers in their language, but their ruling concluded unequivocally that sneaking these pay raises into the state budget was a constitutional violation.

“The (budget) proviso is unconstitutional beyond a reasonable doubt,” they noted. “No matter how well-intentioned or long-overdue, the result of the 126th General Assembly’s increase in in-district compensation without either limiting language in the proviso or delaying implementation of the increase to the seating of the 127th General Assembly is to increase its own compensation, which our state constitution expressly prohibits (emphasis original).”

Actually, any senators who cast a vote for a pay raise taking effect in the next legislative session would also be voting for a pay increase for themselves (senators serve four-year terms, not two-year terms like their counterparts in the House of Representatives).

***

THE RULING…

(S.C. Supreme Court)

***

