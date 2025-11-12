Columbia, S.C. Councilwoman Blasts ‘Hateful’ Slurs

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

The incumbent at-large councilwoman for South Carolina’s capital city is blasting her rival for running a “hateful, racist and deeply disappointing” campaign against her.

Aditi Bussells – first elected to Columbia, S.C. city council in 2021 – took to social media this week ahead of her runoff election with Sam Johnson, a longtime crony of the regime of former mayor Steve Benjamin. According to Bussells, Johnson’s top supporters have “launched vicious attacks online – in some cases using fake accounts, while others use their real names – spreading lies, and fueling hate.”

“Instead of condemning it, Sam Johnson has stayed silent,” Bussells wrote. “He has dodged calls for a televised debate and has been caught promoting false endorsements.”

According to Bussells, Johnson is “allowing his top supporters to weaponize racism and misinformation in a desperate attempt to take focus away from his clear conflicts of interest and misinformation to win.”

“If you have to rely on racism, lies, and fear to get elected, you have no business serving the people of Columbia,” she added.

***

***

Bussells said she “ran for office to make government more accountable, bring people together, build a brighter future, and lead with integrity.” She also cited the city’s “historic results” over the last four years – which we addressed in a column published last month.

“Columbia deserves better than this,” Bussells said. “This is the ugliest behavior I’ve witnessed in a city race. If this is how he campaigns, imagine how he’ll lead if elected.”

Bussells pointed to posts from purported Johnson backers referring to her as “a Muslim who never expressed her compassion towards the American lives lost on 9-11.”

“She is anti-American,” one alleged, while another stated “like Sam Johnson said you are not one of us.”

Johnson has rebuked Bussells’ allegations – even though he has played into the alleged racist attacks by claiming to have stood up to former governor Nikki Haley and the other “Nikki Haleys of our state.” He has also told black voters to choose him based on his skin color.

“You need someone that looks like you,” Johnson told a mostly black audience at a recent candidate forum sponsored by the Wylie Kennedy Family Center.

Nonetheless, Johnson says the racist rhetoric against Bussells is not coming from his organization.

“Over the past few days, things have been said about me, about my campaign, and the people who support me that are NOT true,” he said. “Let me be crystal clear: I condemn racism, bigotry, and hate in all forms.”

***

“As a black man who has faced many obstacles throughout my life because of the color of my skin, I empathize deeply with my opponent for being wrongfully attacked,” Johnson continued. “I stand for equality, and I stand for equity. Full stop.”

“Those words and those actions have NO place in either campaign, in our community, or in the city we all love,” he added.

Johnson received 7,139 votes ( 47.2% of all ballots cast) during last week’s initial non-partisan voting for this seat. Bussells was backed by 6,512 voters (or 43.05% of ballots cast). Third-place finisher Jared Lee Johnson received 915 votes ( 6.05% ), while fourth-place finisher Tony Bowen got 506 votes ( 3.35% ). Because neither Bussells nor Sam Johnson received a majority of votes, they will face each other as a runoff election next Tuesday (November 18, 2025).

FITSNews has previously editorialized on this race, questioning Johnson’s proximity to Benjamin’s failed regime – including his work for a company seeking to land municipal contracts.

“City leaders are fearful Johnson, if elected, would push vendors and clients based on their connections to his firm – not any value they may provide to the city,” we noted. “They are also fearful his election – and the elevation of two other Benjamin cronies to posts within city government – would essentially put the former mayor back in power in the Palmetto State capital.”

Let’s hope that doesn’t happen…

***

