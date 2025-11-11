Letter: Ralph Norman Will Clean Up Columbia

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by APRIL CROMER

***

Republicans have held the majority in the South Carolina House for over three decades, and for over two in the South Carolina Senate. Today, we hold supermajorities in both chambers.

Yet, year after year, our legislature drafts a state budget where spending balloons and the size and scope of government grow. As a proud fiscal conservative, it makes me sick every time.

In my short time in the House, every budget passed has spent more while failing to fully fund the core functions of government. Food and wine festivals, horse races, and podcasts receive taxpayer dollars, while law enforcement receives only partial support and our roads continue to crumble. Worst of all, the legislature regularly engages in crony capitalism, doling out millions to big corporations in the form of incentives, subsidies, and cold hard cash. Meanwhile, we offer no meaningful tax relief to South Carolina families and small businesses.

It’s out of control, and it needs to change.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

As with anything, the tone is set at the top. That’s why I’m supporting Ralph Norman for governor. He is a successful businessman who has experienced both wins and challenges — and learned from each. He’s navigated the business world and made tough decisions with judgment, discipline, and accountability — that’s exactly the kind of steady hand our state needs.

Ralph is also the only true fiscal conservative in this race. He has stood up for taxpayers before — in Columbia and in Washington — even when he had to stand alone. Under his leadership, South Carolina will have a negotiator-in-chief who is ready to rein in spending, fix our roads, cut taxes, and take on the establishment to clean up Columbia.

Sincerely,

April Cromer

SC State Representative, Co Vice-Chair S.C. Freedom Caucus

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

