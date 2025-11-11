DOGE SC Rolls Out ‘Equal Parenting Act’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

Not long after rolling out one of the most aggressive judicial selection reform proposals South Carolina has ever seen, the pro-citizen DOGE SC movement took aim at this week at another institutional racket: the Palmetto State’s badly broken family court system.

Billed as “a landmark reform to the state’s family court system aimed at ensuring children maintain meaningful relationships with both parents after separation or divorce,” DOGE SC’s proposed legislation would establish a rebuttable presumption that equal parenting time is in the bested interests of the child “when both parents are fit and willing.”

This new standard – part of the group’s Palmetto Revolution – would establish equal custody as the “default option” in the South Carolina family court system unless a “preponderance of evidence” existed to compel a judge otherwise.

In addition to this sweeping overhaul of the status quo, the proposed legislation “expands oversight and accountability of guardians ad litem, including a right for parents to challenge appointments, a drug-testing requirement, and equitable fee structures for low-income families or families with income disparities.”

Furthermore, it requires family court judges to provide “written justification” when awarding anything less than equal time.

According to the group, these reforms will “protect children from manipulation or false allegations by penalizing bad-faith conduct.”

“The family courts in South Carolina are broken and often bankrupt parents by pitting parent against parent in a fight for their children while enriching a vast network of consultants, counselors, and attorneys in the process,” said Rom Reddy, the Isle of Palms, S.C. businessman who founded DOGE SC. “One parent wins, the other gets visitation, and the child always loses. This ends now.”

Reddy said reforming the family court system in South Carolina “is not a partisan issue – it is a moral one”

“Power has transitioned away from parents in decisions involving their children at a difficult time in their lives,” Reddy said. “While more reform is needed, this is a first step in transitioning power back to the parent.”

Like the judicial reform bill introduced last month, Reddy has assembled a diverse group of sponsors for DOGE SC’s family court reform push – including vocal GOP establishment lawmaker Gil Gatch and Freedom Caucus members Sarita Edgerton and Jay Kilmartin.

There’s a reason family court reform legislation has such broad, cross-spectrum support. In rolling out his group’s reform bill, Reddy cited recent polling by Researchscape International which found a whopping 97% of South Carolinians “believe it is in the child’s best interest to have as much time as possible with each parent.” Meanwhile, 82% of respondents supported the crux of the DOGE SC bill – namely the presumption that “shared parenting is in the child’s best interest when both parents are fit and willing.”

Translation? The only people likely to stand against this reform are those profiting from the status quo.

“This bill is expected to garner widespread support from all sides of the aisle,” DOGE SC’s statement announcing the legislation noted.

DOGE SC urged citizens with questions about the Equal Parenting Act to contact the organization via email, noting “we will clarify as many as we can.”

“Of course, we are very sensitive to domestic violence against a child or spouse,” the group noted. “Any past order of domestic violence against a parent, or an order in the process of being entered, ends the 50/50 default. Rather than discouraging a spouse from coming forward, this bill encourages victims to present evidence because doing so ends shared custody.”

“Domestic violence is a serious issue and is fully protected in the bill,” the group added. “Keep in mind that family court primarily handles civil matters. Violence is often adjudicated in criminal court, and any criminal order can be used in family court.”

Reddy made no bones about the institutional opposition his reform legislation is likely to encounter, noting how the Palmetto State’s entrenched system preys on those who lack the resources to fight it.

“The vast majority of family court decisions today are controlled by a cabal of lawyers, guardians ad litem, and consultants who greatly influence judges on who is considered the suitable parent and bankrupt most families in the process,” he said. “Unfortunately, I have had close acquaintances victimized by this system. You never want your child’s future to be decided by a group of highly paid strangers. Please educate yourself on the bill and its safeguards. And remember: if there are good ideas for improvement, we will listen. We are not obligated to anyone or anything other than helping citizens trapped in a broken system.”

