Trillion Dollar Holiday Shopping Season On Tap

by WILL FOLKS

American consumers are poised to spend more than $1 trillion on their holiday shopping this year despite pervasive economic uncertainty and pernicious economic headwinds.

According to projections from the National Retail Federation (NRF), sales during the months of November and December will increase by anywhere between 3.6% and 4.2% from 2024 – equating to total spending of between $1.01 trillion and $1.02 trillion .

Last holiday season, shoppers spent an estimated $976.1 billion – a 4.3% uptick over 2023.

“American consumers may be cautious in sentiment, yet remain fundamentally strong and continue to drive U.S. economic activity,” NRF president and chief executive officer Matthew Shay said in a statement accompanying the projections. “We remain bullish about the holiday shopping season and expect that consumers will continue to seek savings in nonessential categories to be able to spend on gifts for loved ones.”

NRF projected this growth would translate into a short-term employment boost, with retailers expected to hire anywhere between 265,000 and 365,000 seasonal workers. Even the high end of that estimate would be down from the 442,000 seasonal hires reported in 2024, however.

Bain and Company is also projecting a similar 4% uptick in holiday spending, although it noted such an outcome – assuming it were to materialize – would lag behind the 10-year average growth of 5.2% .

Deloitte also signaled potential weakness in the upcoming market, noting the average shopper it surveyed intended to spend $1,595 this holiday season – down 10% from last year’s $1,778 .

“The season is unfolding against a backdrop of economic uncertainty,” Deloitte’s consumer industry analysts noted.

Indeed… count on FITSNews to keep tabs on how these projections play out, and how the 2025 season ultimately impacts the broader economic climate.

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading.

