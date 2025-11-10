Three Years Later, Accountability In David Aylor’s Death

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

In a case that appears to stem from the 2023 overdose death of prominent Charleston, South Carolina attorney David Aylor, federal prosecutors have secured a guilty plea from one of the men identified early in that investigation — Levi Phillip Miles. While court filings obtained by FITSNews did not explicitly name Aylor, they referenced a victim identified only as “D.F.A.” — initials that match Aylor’s — and sources confirmed the charges were connected to his fatal fentanyl overdose on January 1, 2023.

According to the information filed in federal court (.pdf), Miles “knowingly and intentionally did combine, conspire, agree and have tacit understanding with others… to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute fentanyl and oxycodone,” beginning in “at least January 2022 and continuing thereafter, up to and including January 1, 2023”.

A second count charged that on or about January 1, 2023 — the same day Aylor was found dead in his Charleston home — Miles “knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully did possess with intent to distribute and did distribute a quantity of… fentanyl.”

***

In a plea agreement (.pdf) signed in early November of 2024, Miles admitted guilt to both counts — conspiracy and distribution — and stipulated that his offense “resulted in the death of D.F.A. from the use of the substance.”

That line marks the first time federal prosecutors have formally linked a defendant’s actions to Aylor’s death, confirming years of speculation surrounding the case.

Miles’ plea exposes him to up to 20 years in prison on each count, a $1 million fine, and at least three years of supervised release per count. However, prosecutors agreed not to pursue the enhanced mandatory minimum 20-year sentence under federal law for deaths resulting from drug distribution — a penalty reserved for cases where “death results from the use of the controlled substance distributed”.

Instead, the government will allow the court to treat the death as “relevant conduct” under sentencing guidelines, leaving the ultimate punishment to the judge’s discretion.

***

***

THE FINAL HOURS AND THE FALLOUT

Aylor’s death — first reported by FITSNews on January 2, 2023 — stunned South Carolina’s legal community. He was discovered “non-responsive in his bed” by a roommate, and authorities quickly confirmed a search warrant had been issued in connection with his death.

A month later, sources confirmed fentanyl was involved, along with alcohol and benzodiazepines.

“The fentanyl killed him,” a source familiar with the investigation confirmed at the time. Officials found no evidence Aylor knowingly obtained fentanyl, nor that he was targeted with a laced narcotic.

As previously reported, according to the incident report, Miles — Aylor’s cousin — was one of the first to arrive at the scene of his death, alongside former S.C. circuit court judge Bentley Price. Both men were interviewed by investigators that afternoon after police found Aylor deceased inside his Lowndes Pointe Drive residence.

By mid-2023, federal investigators — including agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) — had taken possession of Aylor’s iPhone, which they described as a “critical piece of evidence.” The device was sent to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Florence, where a special master was appointed to review it for privileged attorney-client materials. That review reportedly generated “multiple lines of inquiry” — including potential federal drug and corruption cases tied to Aylor’s contacts and communications.

As FITSNews previously reported, one early lead pointed to a potential fentanyl source on Folly Beach, identified in a witness statement taken the day Aylor’s body was found. Investigators were told the source “had sold drugs to Aylor” and was known to distribute “fentanyl-laced narcotics.”

As part of his plea, Miles agreed to “be fully truthful and forthright” with law enforcement, to submit to polygraph examinations, and to provide information about “all criminal activities about which he has knowledge.” He must also assist investigators in identifying any assets tied to drug proceeds and forfeit property or substitute assets equal to the value of his gains from the conspiracy.

The agreement specifically requires Miles to testify truthfully if called upon in other proceedings — signaling the potential for broader prosecutions tied to the same supply chain.

***

***

A LONG SHADOW OVER CHARLESTON

The charges come nearly three years after Aylor’s death, which has lingered under both local and federal scrutiny. Early reports revealed that judge Price — one of Aylor’s close friends — was among those interviewed after arriving at the scene the day Aylor’s body was discovered. The case also drew attention for the unusual items recovered from the residence — including unlabeled vials, syringes, and a disabled security camera — all of which fueled speculation that Aylor’s final hours were more complicated than a standard overdose investigation suggested.

With Monday’s plea, federal prosecutors have now formally tied a name — and a crime — to the drugs that ended Aylor’s life. While the court documents do not detail where Miles obtained the fentanyl, they confirm what law enforcement sources told FITSNews more than two years ago: the search for accountability in Aylor’s death was never closed.

Miles’ sentencing has not yet been scheduled, but under federal law he faces up to 40 years in prison and a $2 million fine if the court imposes consecutive sentences on both counts. His cooperation agreement — which requires him to submit to polygraph tests and testify truthfully if called — suggests investigators could still be pursuing additional targets tied to Aylor’s death or to broader fentanyl trafficking in the Lowcountry.

Federal officials have not commented on whether further charges are expected, but sources familiar with the case say prosecutors remain focused on tracing the supply chain behind the fentanyl that killed one of Charleston’s most recognizable attorneys.

***

THE CHARGES

***

