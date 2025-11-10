‘Rose Petal Murder’ Appeal: Another Extension

Attorneys for convicted killer Zach Hughes ask for more time in submitting their motion for a new trial…

by WILL FOLKS

Attorneys for convicted killer Zachary David Hughes have asked the South Carolina court of appeals for another thirty-day extension as they craft a highly anticipated pleading they hope will secure the concert pianist a new trial.

This is the fourth extension sought by Hughes, whose appeal was initially due on August 11, 2025.

Hughes, 33, was convicted by a Greenville County jury in February 2025 on multiple charges in connection with the savage, ritualistic ‘Rose Petal Murder’ of 41-year-old veterinary technician Christina Parcell in Greer, S.C.

Parcell was found brutally slain by her fiancée in the front room of her sister’s suburban home on October 13, 2021 – stabbed nearly three dozen times (including more than twenty times to the head and neck area). After committing the murder, Hughes dragged Parcell across the home and sprinkled rose petals around her body.

Hughes was sentenced to life in prison by S.C. circuit court judge Patrick C. Fant III, who presided over the trial. He is now inmate No. 00396587 (.pdf) of the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC), residing at Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville, S.C.

During the trial, Hughes took the stand and confessed to committing the killing – but claimed it was not murder because he did it to protect Parcell’s underage daughter, who was allegedly being abused by Parcell and her fiancé, Bradly Post. In fact, Post is currently facing five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree, one count of third degree criminal sexual content with a minor and one count of buggery. This after police discovered “more than 15,000 images and videos of child pornography… on nine electronic storage devices” at the home were Parcell was murdered.

Had Parcell not been murdered, she would have likely faced similar charges.

Post’s case is being tried by the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson – or at least it’s supposed to be. As of this writing, Post remains incarcerated pending the disposition of those charges.

During the investigation of the murder, Hughes – a classically trained concert pianist – was revealed to be close friends with the father of Parcell’s child, Greenville music producer John Mello.

Mello – who was in Italy at the time of the murder – communicated extensively with Hughes in the weeks leading up to the killing, allegedly providing him with information which enabled him to make sure Parcell was alone at her sister’s suburban home in Greer, S.C. at the time of the brutal slaying. Mello and Hughes used the encrypted smartphone application WhatsApp to communicate with each other – exchanging at least 1,769 encrypted messages.

All communication ceased on the day of the murder, however.

“How did the music research go?” Mello wrote to Hughes just moments after the killing.

“Good,” Hughes responded. “I’ll tell you over the phone.”

Mello was criminally charged in connection with Parcell’s murder based on testimony elicited during Hughes’ murder trial. He was charged with accessory before the fact to a felony and solicitation to commit a felony.

Judge Fant controversially chose to keep all of the child pornography allegations hidden from Hughes’ jurors – a decision which is likely to figure prominently in his appeal.

In their latest motion (.pdf), Hughes’ attorneys indicted they have “identified in excess of ten issues they believe have merit and will be raised on appeal” – and have prepared a working draft of an appellate brief which is “well in excess of sixty pages.”

Zachary David Hughes (SCDC)

According to the motion, Hughes’ attorneys met with him last month – on October 17, 2025, to be precise – and he provided them “with valuable insights that counsel will likely use to supplement the working draft of their brief.”

Hughes’ attorneys – Mark Moyer and Andrew Moorman – believe he has more to tell them, too.

“Counsel would like an opportunity to visit with him one more time prior to filing the initial brief to ensure he understands the arguments counsel will be making on his behalf and to obtain additional input on these arguments,” the brief continued, noting that prosecutors in the office of S.C. thirteenth circuit solicitor Cindy Crick had “graciously consented” to the request for an extension.

FITSNews provided detailed, groundbreaking coverage of the Rose Petal Murder investigation – and the subsequent trial of Hughes. Count on us to keep our audience posted as to any new developments related to Hughes’ appeal – and the prosecutions of Mello and Post.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

