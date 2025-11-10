Adam Morgan Probe: S.C. Ethics Panel Finds Probable Cause

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

The legislative ethics committee of the South Carolina House of Representatives – a self-policing entity which has been criticized in the past for its selective enforcement actions – has determined probable cause exists to recommend four ethics violations against former state representative Adam Morgan.

Morgan, 36, was the subject of a complaint filed last fall by S.C. fourth district congressman William Timmons – who was nearly defeated by Morgan in the 2024 Republican primary election for this staunchly conservative seat.

According to sources familiar with the status of the investigation, three of the four counts to be referred against Morgan involve alleged invoicing issues tied to disgraced former state representative RJ May III of West Columbia, S.C. Morgan was the former chairman of the S.C. Freedom Caucus, while May served as the organization’s vice chairman and lead strategist through his consulting firm, Ivory Tusk Consulting.

May’s political career imploded after he was implicated in a federal child sex abuse materials (CSAM) investigation last August. He pleaded guilty in September to five counts of distributing child pornography and is currently incarcerated and awaiting sentencing.

As our Andy Fancher exclusively reported this summer, in preparing his erstwhile criminal defense May made repeated references to members of the Freedom Caucus owing him money – although May’s invoicing system appears to have been discombobulated, at best.

We will wait to see whether Morgan’s alleged nonpayment of invoices to May was tied to this discombobulation, or perhaps something else.

Of interest? In announcing the finding of probable cause on these four counts, diminutive state representative Leon Stavrinakis referenced noted “any unpaid invoices” due to May should be addressed “in accordance with an advisory opinion” to be issued by the panel.

Lawmakers apparently do not want Morgan to compensate May in connection with any unpaid invoices uncovered during their investigation.

The other count against Morgan reportedly involved his alleged failure to list income earned by his wife, Megan Morgan. Details regarding that count were not immediately available.

Morgan did not immediately respond to a message from our media outlet seeking comment. Nor did his attorney, state representative Ryan McCabe. Count on FITSNews to keep our audience in the loop as this case appears to be moving toward a resolution… also, count on us to keep our audience apprised as to any developments in a separate ethics probe of other Freedom Caucus members.

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

