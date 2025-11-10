Ad Blasts Nancy Mace for Alleged Airport Outburst

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

A political action committee supporting the 2026 South Carolina gubernatorial campaign of four-term attorney general Alan Wilson launched a new advertisement this week blistering U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace.

The thirty-second spot – entitled ‘F-Bombs‘ – took aim at Mace’s recent dust-up with police at the Charleston International Airport (CHS) earlier this month. According to incident reports first obtained by FITSNews, Mace was profanely belligerent and demeaning in her interactions towards officers of the Charleston Regional Aviation Authority (CRAA) earlier this month.

Mace, conversely, has accused the officers of being incompetent – and of endangering her safety by failing to arrive at the airport terminal at the agreed upon time and location. In the aftermath of the incident, both the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) and the Charleston, S.C. Police Department (CPD) have beefed up security for Mace – who has been on the receiving end of numerous death threats.

“Fortunately or unfortunately airport-gate brought greater, much needed attention to the thousands of credible threats we receive,” Mace wrote on X. “High PRAISE for Capitol Police and Charleston PD.”

Giant thank you to US Capitol Police and the Charleston Police Department this morning for stepping up to the plate and giving us a larger security presence and detail at my office. My employees and I feel safer already!



Also, chuckling at the absurdity of the Patrick Bryant… pic.twitter.com/p8KnKcjNwg — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 10, 2025

The pro-Wilson PAC believes the incident was indicative of a mental breakdown on Mace’s part, quoting former U.S. congressman Trey Gowdy as saying she went “apoplectic” during her encounter with police – experiencing what he claimed was a “psychotic episode.”

“She needs a therapist, not a promotion,” the advertisement stated.

Wilson has previously slammed Mace’s alleged actions as “dangerous, entitled, and beneath the dignity of public office.”

“At best she had an entitled temper tantrum, and at worst she showed a disturbing willingness to weaponize power against law enforcement when she does not get her way,” Wilson said in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Wilson and Mace are among the leading candidates for the 2026 Republican gubernatorial nomination in South Carolina. Also campaigning for the nomination are S.C. lieutenant governor Pamela Evette, fifth district congressman Ralph Norman and state senator Josh Kimbrell.

Filing for next spring’s partisan primary elections opens in March, with the primaries themselves scheduled for June 9, 2026. In the event no candidate wins a majority of votes on the first ballot, a runoff election would be held two weeks later (on June 23, 2026). The GOP primary is the race to watch in South Carolina, as Democrats haven’t won a gubernatorial election since 1998 – and haven’t won a statewide election since 2006. That means the GOP nominee in this race is all but assured of prevailing in the general election next November.

