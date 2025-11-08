Murdaugh Fiction, Scott Spivey Update, S.C. Political Drama – Week In Review 11/8/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

As America continues to (re-)obsess over the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga (thanks to a new Hulu series), the job of authentic journalism related to this still-unfolding case is more important than ever.

In our first segment, research director Jenn Wood – who knows more about this case than anyone – discussed the key differences between the narrative we are being sold about the Murdaughs and the reality of what transpired (and is still transpiring) in this saga.

We also touched upon new allegations tied to the belief that the jury in Murdaugh’s 2023 double homicide trial in Colleton County was rigged.

Jenn and I also detailed developments in the 2023 roadside shooting of North Carolina insurance adjuster Scott Spivey – notably a new lawsuit filed against prominent Palmetto State attorney Mark Tinsley, who represents Spivey’s family in a wrongful death action.

***

In our political segment this week, Dylan Nolan and I discussed a high-profile S.C. Senate oversight hearing into the office of attorney general Alan Wilson – a proceeding which appears to have (at a minimum) glossed over numerous allegations against Wilson’s office.

We also discussed the ongoing fallout from our exclusive reporting on U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace‘s dramatic dustup with security at Charleston International Airport (CHS).

***

***

