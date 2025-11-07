S.C. School Trustee, Senator’s Wife Surrenders to Authorities

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

As we exclusively reported yesterday evening, Lowcountry South Carolina school board trustee Michele Leber – wife of embattled S.C. state senator Matt Leber – turned herself into authorities on Friday morning (November 7, 2025) in connection with a criminal charge she is facing.

Leber was booked at the Charleston County detention center shortly after 8:00 a.m. EST on a third degree domestic violence charge. FITSNews has submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the agency which is investigating the incident which led to her arrest.

In a Facebook post late Thursday, Matt Leber referenced impending reports of “legal challenges” his wife was facing.

“Michele and I have been working to negotiate the end of our marriage for more than a year,” Leber wrote. “Despite our efforts to part amicably, circumstances have escalated to a point where the safety and well-being of our children must be my paramount priority. I am fully cooperating with the authorities and have faith in the legal process to ensure fairness for everyone.”

Michele Leber provided FITSNews with a lengthy statement early Friday morning, but as of this publication we are not authorized to print it.

Michele Leber did address the situation in a Facebook post of her own.

“There are a lot of false allegation being shared by my estranged husband who broke our marriage up with his affair,” she wrote early Friday morning. “This is all in (an attempt) to regain his public persona and discredit me.”

“I am asking for his resignation!” Michele Leber added.

Michele Leber (Charleston County)

According to an order from S.C. chief justice John Kittredge, Berkeley County magistrate Debra Kay Littlejohn has been assigned to preside over Leber’s case due to her status as an elected official in Charleston County.

It remains to be seen which prosecutorial office will handle Leber’s case…

Michele Leber publicly accused her husband back in August of having an extramarital affair with his political consultant, Rebecca Madsen – who has since been linked to the Palmetto State’s über-liberal, über-wealthy trial lawyer lobby. Michele Leber referred to Madsen as her husband’s “whore” – and claimed there were others with whom she was engaging in extramarital liaisons.

“There are more married men,” she publicly alleged, referencing Madsen. “She has had multiple affairs and likely blackmail on others. Divorces coming!”

Madsen’s estranged husband, Rob Madsen, echoed the allegations against his wife in a comment left on social media.

“Rebecca and I are in the middle of a divorce brought on by these types of issues,” he wrote on Facebook.

Matt Leber has also been accused of engaging in other extramarital relationships – at times allegedly using taxpayer resources to facilitate those affairs.

Matt Leber narrowly defeated incumbent senator Sandy Senn in the 2024 GOP primary for S.C. Senate District 41 (.pdf) – and took office last fall after a decisive general election victory. Michele Leber won election to the Charleston County school board last November, and has emerged as one of its most vocal pro-parent representatives and aggressive proponents of artificial intelligence.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

