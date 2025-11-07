New Filings Accuse Nancy Mace of Fabricating Sexual Assault Claims

In a week already filled with controversy, the congresswoman’s ex-fiancé has accused her of hacking, blackmail, and weaponizing false assault claims…

by JENN WOOD

In a week that has been anything but positive for South Carolina congresswoman/gubernatorial candidate Nancy Mace, new court filings in Charleston County have thrust her back into the center of a legal and political firestorm.

Days after she faced national headlines over a contentious airport incident — prompting her political rivals to openly question her mental health — Mace was implicated as a third-party defendant in an ongoing civil lawsuit brought by an anonymous “Jane Doe” against her former fiancé, Charleston entrepreneur Patrick Bryant.

The November 6, 2025 filing marks a major escalation in the case — one that places Mace herself in the crosshairs of the same courtroom battle she has framed as a crusade for victims’ rights.

‘A FABRICATED CONSPIRACY’

In his 19-page third-party complaint (.pdf), Bryant accuses Mace — along with Melissa Britton (the estranged wife of co-defendant Eric Bowman) and Jane Doe herself — of conspiring to fabricate and weaponize sexual assault allegations “for personal and political gain.”

Bryant alleged that Mace hacked his phone, stole private data, and used the materials to “blackmail” him into transferring jointly owned Charleston properties following their 2023 breakup.

“The truth is Mace concocted an entire false narrative of an assault to blackmail Bryant, gain leverage in their separation proceedings, and try to ruin Bryant for her personal gain,” the filing stated, adding that Doe became “a pawn” in this elaborate scheme.

Bryant’s complaint goes on to claim that Mace used recovery software (“Mr. Fone”) to extract data from his devices, then showed “images” to political strategist Wesley Donehue, allegedly telling him she planned to “use this information to get my houses.” When Donehue advised her to take the material to law enforcement, the filing says, Mace refused — choosing instead to “use the information as leverage.”

Donehue isn’t the only one to assert as much. Another former Mace staffer, John Mason Long, claimed Mace “discussed with me potential strategies involving the use of data or materials from Patrick Bryant to gain leverage in property disputes,” according to an affidavit Long submitted in connection with the lawsuits.

Bryant contends the entire assault narrative was fabricated, that “no such video exists,” and that he — not the women — is the actual victim of defamation and extortion.

“The only victim is Bryant,” the complaint states. “An innocent and respected businessman who has been falsely branded a rapist and voyeur by Mace, Britton, and Doe.”

Separate third-party summonses issued on November 6, 2025 formally directed Mace, Britton, and Doe to respond to Bryant’s complaint within thirty days or face default judgment.

The filing accompanies a series of legal maneuvers by Bryant’s attorneys, including a motion to dismiss (.pdf) portions of Doe’s amended complaint as time-barred under South Carolina’s statute of limitations – and an extensive answer (.pdf) denying all wrongdoing.

In the original complaint (.pdf) against Bryant, Bowman and Charleston businessman John Osborne, the unnamed plaintiff – Jane Doe – asserted that she was sexually assaulted during an October 2018 party at a residence on Sullivans Island owned by Bowman.

“Bowman and Bryant took pictures on their cell phones of plaintiff’s private parts while she was unconscious and wearing a bra and no underwear,” the complaint alleged. “Osborne digitally penetrated (Doe)’s vagina and performed cunnilingus on her while Bowman and Bryant filmed it. (Doe) was unconscious and did not consent or have the capacity to consent.”

RELATED | LEGAL WIN FOR NANCY MACE

SOCIAL MEDIA FIRESTORM

Both sides quickly took to social media to frame the latest escalation of a drama that has dominated court filings – and headlines – for the past ten months.

It all began on February 10, 2025, when Mace delivered her famous “scorched earth” speech from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives – in which she detailed allegations against Bryant, Bowman, Osborne and a fourth man, Brian Musgrave of Fort Mill, S.C.

“I had to tell a woman she’d been raped – she had no idea because she was incapacitated when it happened,” Mace said during that speech. “I accidentally found photos and video of her assault. I saw one of Patrick Bryant’s business associates, John Osborne, sexually assaulting her… Patrick Bryant and Eric Bowman both had their phones out during the rape.”

Mace’s allegations are part of an “active and ongoing” criminal investigation led by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Musgrave sued Mace for defamation, but a federal judge ruled her speech was protected.

Musgrave has since filed suit against several of the media outlets which “republished as truth the false and defamatory attacks leveled against him by Nancy Mace,” according to a statement from his attorneys.

In response to the latest legal maneuverings, Mace took to X to blast her former fiancé…

What kind of guy sues his own rape victim and sues women he filmed without their knowledge, permission or consent for YEARS? Who does that?



Can't wait for a court hearing on this!!! Put me in coach – I'm ready to testify, under oath – this guy should be rotting in a jail cell… — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 7, 2025

Bryant, in turn, released a lengthy Facebook statement defending his filing and rejecting Mace’s characterization:

“Today I filed a counterclaim and third-party complaint in Charleston County Court against Nancy Mace, Ali Berg, and Melissa Britton,” he wrote. “For almost two years I’ve had to stay quiet while completely false accusations were spread about me — claims created, repeated, and weaponized to serve personal and political vendettas. I have never assaulted or raped any woman. This is not about politics for me — it’s about truth. So my question is simple and fair: Where is the evidence?”

“Mace continues to frame herself as a victim, while she was one of the people who originated these claims and helped push them forward,” Bryant added. “She now tries to hide behind the privileges of her office, but this has nothing to do with governing. It’s a completely personal attack. This countersuit is about protecting innocent people from being destroyed by false accusations. I will stay focused on clearing my name and standing up for the innocent people that I care about.”

A TUMULTUOUS WEEK

The filings cap off a chaotic week for the third-term congresswoman and 2026 Republican gubernatorial frontrunner.

On Friday, FITSNews broke the story of her airport confrontation with Charleston Regional Aviation Authority police — an incident which elicited sharp rebukes from S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson and lieutenant governor Pamela Evette, both of whom accused Mace of acting “entitled” and “dangerous.”

Wilson — one of Mace’s top rivals in next year’s South Carolina gubernatorial race — said her actions were “beneath the dignity of public office,” while Evette dismissed her as a “career politician who can’t take responsibility for her own behavior.”

The controversy has fueled an avalanche of speculation online about Mace’s mental state — though no evidence has emerged linking those claims to her professional conduct or legal cases.

GOP lawmaker: Rep. Nancy Mace's House colleagues "totally befuddled" with her recent behavior

Watch the video here: https://t.co/vawJ6o2lBl pic.twitter.com/PmxbpSDa8W — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) November 6, 2025

COURTROOM FALLOUT

Last month, Mace celebrated a major legal victory when S.C. circuit court judge T.J. Rode sanctioned Bryant’s attorney Barrett Brewer nearly $50,000 for what he deemed a bad-faith attempt to weaponize the court system.

Mace hailed that ruling as proof that “law and order won today” and vowed to continue fighting against “those who weaponize the courts against victims.”

Bryant’s latest filing, however, paints a drastically different picture — accusing Mace of doing exactly that.

The Charleston County Court is expected to schedule hearings in the coming weeks to address Bryant’s motion to dismiss, his counterclaims, and the new third-party action. Mace, Britton, and Doe will have thirty days to respond.

For Mace — already balancing an active congressional schedule, a heated governor’s race, and mounting scrutiny over her personal and professional life — the timing couldn’t be worse.

FITSNews will continue to follow developments in Jane Doe v. Patrick Bryant, any forthcoming responses from Mace’s legal team, and the potential political fallout as the case — and its cast of characters — continues to expand.

THE FILING

