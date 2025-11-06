S.C. Senate ‘Oversight’ Drops the Ball

“This is just the same system, the same people, the good ol’ boys, the establishment…”

by WILL FOLKS

South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson‘s office was treated with kid gloves by a S.C. Senate oversight committee tasked with investigating his office – leading his top rival in the 2026 governor’s race, Nancy Mace, to blast the process as part of the Palmetto State’s rigged “good ol’ boy” system.

“This is just the same system, the same people, the good ol’ boys, the establishment,” Mace said following a two-hour hearing that failed to explore numerous credible allegations against Wilson’s office.

Mace may be right on that point, too…

Wilson and nearly a dozen members of his staff appeared before a subcommittee chaired by powerful S.C. Senate majority leader Shane Massey on Wednesday (November 5, 2025). What was initially expected to be a detailed grilling over serious budget, procurement and personnel questions instead devolved into a veritable love fest between the state’s top prosecutor and the powerful legislative leader.

“We’ve enjoyed the process,” Wilson said at the conclusion of the proceedings. “We love it.”

Of course Wilson loved it… his office avoided anything resembling legitimate oversight.

As the highly anticipated hearing commenced, Senate staffers provided the media with what one source called a “thoroughly sanitized” outline of their findings. This public document (.pdf) was dramatically different than an investigatory review we obtained early in the process – reinforcing the belief that Massey’s panel chose to play politics with its oversight authority as opposed to conducting a legitimate inquiry into Wilson’s office.

In addition to multiple key omissions related to questionable budget and procurement decisions made by the top prosecutor’s senior staff, the Senate document glossed over numerous hot-button personnel matters – merely (and meekly) stating that “some issues” in recent exit interviews were not properly investigated or reviewed by senior leadership in Wilson’s office.

It’s unclear precisely when Massey determined his panel was going to stop digging – and start sweeping. Unfortunately, lawmakers shield themselves from the transparency supposedly guaranteed by the state’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) – meaning we may never gain insight into the political machinations which essentially de-fanged this inquiry.

As FITSNews previously reported, however, this is at least the second time Massey’s panel has slammed the brakes on accountability related to this inquiry.

Back in September, we reported that Senate staff had recommended referring several of the procurement-related issues it uncovered in Wilson’s office to the S.C. Office of Inspector General (SCOIG) for further investigation. This calculus changed on a dime, however, when a staff attorney for S.C. Senate clerk Jeffrey S. Gossett reviewed the report and recommended against the panel making such a referral.

According to our sources, the attorney who made this recommendation was Cassidy Murphy – a former assistant attorney general in Wilson’s office.

To be clear: none of the allegations provided to the panel involved personal or official misconduct by the attorney general himself. And as FITSNews has noted from the very beginning of this process, there is no evidence to suggest Wilson or anyone on his staff has attempted to influence these proceedings.

(Andy Fancher/FITSNews)

In fact, Wilson told FITSNews after Wednesday’s hearing he welcomes more rigorous oversight because “I can’t fix something if nobody shows me what the problem is.”

Wilson’s team also suggested one of the reasons the Senate may have refrained from questining him on certain matters is they “independently determined there was no merit to the complaints.”

Either way, this failure lies squarely at the feet of the Senate…

In remarks following her attendance at the hearing, Mace argued the oversight panel should have heard from a reported whistleblower in Wilson’s office.

“If in fact there was a whistleblower, as many of us are aware of… why weren’t they invited?” Mace asked. “Was some sort of a deal struck beforehand?”

U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace speaks to the media outside of the S.C. Senate office building in downtown Columbia, S.C. on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. (Andy Fancher/FITSNews)

“I would really like to hear from the whistleblower,” Mace said. “I would really like to hear what’s going on as opposed to hearing conjecture or rumor.”

We concur…

As we noted in our live feed of Wednesday’s proceedings, prominent Palmetto State attorney (and former S.C. senator) Dick Harpootlian – who has been retained in some sort of unspecified capacity in connection with these events – was expected to attend the hearing but did not show. Harpootlian did arrive at the S.C. Senate office building as the hearing was concluding, however.

Harpootlian arrived at the State House complex alone, but was escorted into Massey’s office shortly thereafter accompanied by a whistleblower – who reportedly entered the building via a side entrance. A FITSNews reporter witnessed the whistleblower introducing themselves to Massey by name – but we are withholding any additional information about the exchange we witnessed in an effort to respect what little integrity remains of this oversight process.

Which isn’t much…

How did what started as a legitimate investigation go so far off the rails?

We certainly understand Massey not wanting to politicize the work of his panel – and agree with him that public hearings into elected officials should not be permitted to devolve into political circuses. We also respect Massey not wanting to create a “chilling effect” on future investigations by subjecting key witnesses to potential retaliation when they step forward with specific claims.

Here’s the problem, though: if these claims aren’t going to be taken seriously… why waste everyone’s time?

Seriously: If you don’t want answers, don’t ask the questions…

Also, there’s a supreme irony to Massey’s insistence on keeping “politics” out of this process. By virtue of his refusal to conduct a thorough and transparent inquiry of Wilson’s office (appearing, in fact, to manipulate Wednesday’s hearing to shield the attorney general’s office from legitimate public criticism), he made the process exponentially more political than it would have been otherwise.

And made a mockery of the Senate’s “oversight” obligations in the process…

With all due respect to Massey, he should have let his people do their jobs… and let the chips fall where they may.

