Murdaugh Primer: Separating Fact From Fiction

by JENN WOOD

***

For nearly a century, the Murdaugh family ruled South Carolina’s Lowcountry like a fiefdom — a legacy that blended law, politics and influence into one powerful name. From their brick courthouse offices in Hampton County, three generations of Murdaughs served as elected solicitors, prosecuting criminal cases across five counties while building one of the most lucrative personal injury firms in the state.

That world began to collapse on June 7, 2021 — when Alex Murdaugh, the once-respected attorney and an heir to this dynasty, dialed 911 to report that his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, Paul Murdaugh, had been brutally murdered at the family’s Moselle hunting property in Colleton County.

The premiere of Hulu’s Murdaugh: A Death in the Family has reignited national fascination with that fateful night — and the grotesque unraveling that followed. But while the streaming series revives familiar images of privilege and downfall, it also blurs the line between what’s been proven, what’s been alleged – and what’s still unfolding in real time.

Even Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorney, Dick Harpootlian, dismissed the Hulu dramatization as “a fictional soap opera,” calling it “not a serious effort to tell the story — but a serious effort to monetize misery.”

Three years after Murdaugh’s conviction, this story isn’t over. In many ways, the real work of separating fact from fiction has just begun.

***

***

THE NIGHT OF THE MURDERS

June 7, 2021 – Moselle, South Carolina

It was another quiet, warm southern night on the 1,770-acre Moselle property — a sprawling mix of pine stands, farm fields, and swamp-cut trails outside Islandton, S.C.. At approximately 9:00 p.m. EDT, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were gunned down near the dog kennels — an area the family used to feed and wash hunting dogs, separated from the main house by more than a thousand feet of dirt road and darkness.

Investigators would later determine that two weapons were used: a .300 Blackout rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun — both belonging to the Murdaugh family. The rifle was believed to be one of the same custom-built weapons Alex had purchased for his sons years earlier. Neither weapon has ever been recovered.

At 10:06 p.m., Alex Murdaugh called 9-1-1, his voice shaking as he told the dispatcher he had just discovered their bodies. He claimed he had been visiting his ailing mother, Elizabeth “Libby” Murdaugh, at her home in nearby Almeda, and had returned to Moselle to find Maggie and Paul shot to death.

That alibi began to unravel almost immediately.

Data from Alex’s cellphone, his SUV’s onboard system, and Paul’s phone painted a much different picture — one of movements, calls, and video clips that placed Alex near the kennels minutes before the murders, not half-an-hour away in Almeda. A Snapchat video taken by Paul at 8:44 p.m. captured Alex’s voice in the background — a key piece of evidence that prosecutors would later argue “locked him in” at the scene.

When confronted at trial, Alex admitted he had lied about his whereabouts, claiming paranoia from his opioid addiction made him distrustful of SLED agents. But that admission — combined with the one-hour gap between his alleged visit to Almeda and the 911 call — became the spine of the state’s timeline. It also became one of the most disputed elements of the case, with defense attorneys arguing that digital forensics alone could not close the window between “opportunity” and “proof.”

***

***

THE HULU OPENING

The Hulu dramatization opens with Alex’s frantic 9-1-1 call — an accurate but highly stylized depiction of what happened that night. From there, the series immediately veers into backstory, flashing to a fictional family vacation in the Bahamas, where the writers imagine marital infidelity, simmering resentment, and talk of divorce as the storm clouds build over the dynasty.

The most recent episode also portrayed Maggie as repeatedly ignoring Alex’s phone calls in the days leading up to the evening of the murders – framing their relationship as strained and distant. But according to cell-site and call detail records reviewed by FITSNews, that depiction simply doesn’t hold up. Between May 1 and June 7, 2021, Alex and Maggie spoke almost daily — often multiple times a day — with consistent, connected calls in both directions. Far from showing avoidance, the data reflects a routine pattern of communication right up until the moment of the murders.

According to Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorney, none of that ever happened.

“That trip never happened. The affair never happened. The divorce lawyer subplot never happened,” he told reporter Angenette Levy. “If any of it had, prosecutors would have used it — because it would’ve been a much stronger motive than the one they argued.”

In reality, Maggie’s closest friends and family said she never mentioned wanting to leave Alex. Her sister, Marion Proctor, testified that Maggie loved her children deeply and wanted Paul to “face up” to the consequences of the 2019 boat crash — but divorce was never on the table.

Even Alex Murdaugh himself has joined his attorneys in blasting Hulu’s portrayal. In a statement first reported by FITSNews, Murdaugh said he was “deeply disappointed and disturbed” by the series, claiming it contained “numerous inaccuracies and misleading portrayals that distort the truth.” In the statement attributed to his lawyers, the depiction of his family relationships were depicted as “particularly troubling,” with Harpootlian and Jim Griffin insisting it “totally mischaracterizes his relationships with his wife Maggie and his son Paul, both of whom Alex loves so dearly.”

***

Murdaugh also criticized the producers for never reaching out to him, his surviving son Buster Murdaugh, or his defense team before production. “Instead,” the statement read, “the program appears to rely heavily on sensationalized accounts from secondary sources with no direct knowledge or relationship with him or his family.”

As FITSNews founding editor Will Folks noted in his coverage of the statement, it’s “a bit rich” for Murdaugh — a convicted killer and confessed fraudster — to accuse others of playing fast and loose with the truth. But even independent critics have echoed some of the same frustrations. A USA Today review called the series “exploitative, dull, and lacking a point of view,” arguing that “when there’s no thesis or insight, this series feels dangerously close to pure exploitation of a tragedy real people have endured.”

Ultimately, both Murdaugh’s attorneys and some media reviewers have landed on the same critique: Hulu’s version may make for watchable television, but it adds little to the factual record. For all its production value, the dramatization glosses over the forensic precision — and unanswered questions — that still define what happened at Moselle.

What’s known, not imagined, is that sometime between 8:44 p.m. and 10:06 p.m., two members of South Carolina’s most powerful legal family were executed with their own guns — and the truth of what happened in those 82 minutes remains one of the darkest and most contested mysteries in Lowcountry history.

***

***

MONEY, DRUGS, AND MISSING PIECES

In the months after the murders, Murdaugh’s law firm discovered he had stolen millions from clients and colleagues through fake accounts and fraudulent settlements — thefts totaling more than $9 million on paper (and likely more off the books).

Curtis “Eddie” Smith — Alex’s cousin, former client, and alleged drug runner — remains one of the case’s most puzzling figures. He was accused of cashing Murdaugh’s illicit checks, trafficking drugs, and helping stage the “suicide-for-hire” roadside shooting in September 2021.

He also failed a polygraph when asked whether he killed Maggie and Paul — something the defense later used to allege prosecutorial tunnel vision. Smith has yet to be tried, incidentally.

The Hulu series depicts a clean-cut trial and righteous verdict — but leaves out what’s happening now: Becky Hill, the Colleton County clerk of court, is under criminal indictment for misconduct, perjury, and obstruction after allegedly influencing jurors improperly during the trial.

Harpootlian, who is handling Alex’s appeal, told Levy that Hill “fixed the jury,” claiming she told staff “Alex needed to be found guilty so the book she was writing would sell more copies — so she could buy a lake house.”

***

THE INVESTIGATION: INSIDE THE SLED FILES

From the beginning, the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) built its case around digital evidence, motive, and deception — and the revelation of Murdaugh’s multi-million-dollar financial crimes gave prosecutors their narrative: that Alex killed his family to buy time and sympathy.

But FITSNews’ review of unreleased phone records and text messages has shown that SLED’s so-called “comprehensive” 88-page timeline left out critical communications — including a flurry of messages between Smith, an unidentified number ending in “13,” and Alex himself within 24 hours of the murders.

Those omitted texts point toward the Almeda home of Murdaugh’s parents, and possibly to Barbara Ann Mixson, the longtime housekeeper who worked there for decades — connecting Alex’s alibi location to communications that jurors never saw.

As Harpootlian told Levy, “if you want the truth, read the trial transcript — not the script.”

Because behind every dramatization, there’s a real story — and we’re still telling it.

***

WHERE THE STORY REALLY STANDS

Millions of dollars remain unaccounted for. The murder weapons have never been found. The jury that convicted Alex Murdaugh may have been compromised. Key figures — including Curtis “Eddie” Smith — have yet to face trial. And the appeal challenging Murdaugh’s double-murder conviction is still active, with the potential to reopen the entire case.

The Hulu series will likely close its credits with a verdict, but the final chapter of this saga has not been written. The power networks that enabled the Murdaugh dynasty remain largely intact — and the same institutions that failed to check them still hold sway in South Carolina’s justice system today.

Alex Murdaugh sits behind bars serving two life sentences, but our investigation into the empire that built him — and the institutions that protected him — continues.

The Hulu series got one thing right: this is a story that has captured the public’s imagination. Its producers just mistakenly assumed the Hollywood ending they think puts a bow on it is grounded in reality… or justice. Or, for that matter, that we have reached the end.

Because in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, the misery — and the mystery — are far from finished.

***

