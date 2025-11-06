Matt Leber’s Mistress-gate: Domestic Violence Charge Filed

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

A domestic violence charge has reportedly been filed against Charleston County school board trustee Michele Leber – wife of embattled South Carolina state senator Matt Leber.

Details regarding the incident which precipitated this charge were not immediately available, but Michele Leber was reportedly scheduled to turn herself into authorities on Friday morning (November 7, 2025) after a warrant was issued for her arrest late Thursday.

While it’s not immediately clear when and where Leber will surrender to authorities, she is expected to appear before a magistrate from neighboring Berkeley County so as to avoid any potential conflicts of interest related to her position as a Charleston County official.

Michele Leber’s impending arrest by Charleston County deputies is the latest flashpoint in a political soap opera which began this summer – and has escalated in recent months as the couple’s marital drama threatens to expose one of the Palmetto State’s most powerful, entrenched special interests.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

The drama began in August of this year, when Michele Leber publicly accused her husband of having an extramarital affair with his political consultant, Rebecca Madsen – who has since been linked to the Palmetto State’s über-liberal, über-wealthy trial lawyer lobby. Michele Leber referred to Madsen as her husband’s “whore” – and claimed there were others with whom she was engaging in extramarital liaisons.

“There are more married men,” she publicly alleged, referencing Madsen. “She has had multiple affairs and likely blackmail on others. Divorces coming!”

Madsen’s estranged husband, Rob Madsen, echoed the allegations against his wife in a comment left on social media.

“Rebecca and I are in the middle of a divorce brought on by these types of issues,” he wrote on Facebook.

Leber has also been accused of engaging in other extramarital relationships – at times allegedly using taxpayer resources to facilitate those affairs.

***

***

Prior to being enveloped by scandal, the Lebers were one of the up-and-coming political power couples in the Palmetto State. Matt Leber narrowly edged incumbent senator Sandy Senn in the 2024 GOP primary for S.C. Senate District 41 (.pdf) – and took office last fall after a decisive general election victory.

Michele Leber won election to the Charleston County school board last November, and has emerged as one of its most vocal pro-parent representatives and aggressive proponents of leveraging artificial intelligence.

FITSNews has reached out to both Lebers in the hopes of obtaining comment regarding the incident.

Obviously, we will update our coverage as more information becomes available.

Stay tuned for updates to this story…

***

UPDATE |

Senator Leber has issued a statement regarding the situation, which he requested be published in its entirety. Here is that statement…

Many of you may have heard, or will soon hear, reports regarding the legal challenges facing my estranged wife, Michele.

Over the past few years, I have strived to handle these serious personal and family matters privately, with respect and the utmost dignity for all involved. Michele and I have been working to negotiate the end of our marriage for more than a year. Despite our efforts to part amicably, circumstances have escalated to a point where the safety and well-being of our children must be my paramount priority. I am fully cooperating with the authorities and have faith in the legal process to ensure fairness for everyone.

During this difficult time, I kindly request privacy and respect for my children and family. I sincerely hope Michele receives the support and assistance she needs.

Thank you for your understanding and compassion.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

