Live Coverage: S.C. Senate Oversight Hearing on Attorney General’s Office

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

Back in the summer, we reported exclusively that the South Carolina Senate oversight committee would be conducting an impending review of the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson. Subsequently, we reported that an oversight subcommittee led by Senate majority leader Shane Massey would hold a public hearing on some of the allegations leveled against Wilson’s office.

That subcommittee meets today (Wednesday, November 5, 2025) at 1:00 p.m. EST in Room 308 of the Gressette office building on the grounds of the S.C. State House.

As we noted at the time, Wilson’s emergence as one of the top contenders in the 2026 South Carolina governor’s race has drawn “additional attention” to this hearing. Also, some of his critics insist these proceedings will expose “serious malfeasance” on the part of the office. However, sources close to the Palmetto State’s top prosecutor insist it is a “routine” review of his agency.

Which will it be? We’re about to find out.

FITSNews is providing live coverage of the hearing…

***

LIVE FEED

9:30 a.m. EST: To catch up with our prior coverage of this story, click here and here.

9:22 a.m. EST: Initial reports suggested former state senator and prominent Palmetto State attorney Dick Harpootlian – who has been retained in an unspecified capacity in connection with these events – would be in attendance at today’s hearing. Harpootlian confirmed to FITSNews this morning that he will not be at the hearing, however. He declined to comment further.

8:36 a.m. EST: Confirmed. Nancy Mace will be in attendance…

? Confirmed: as our @TheWillFolks hinted yesterday, U.S. congresswoman @NancyMace will be appearing at today's S.C. Senate oversight committee hearing on the office of @AGAlanWilson… our media outlet will be providing live, team coverage of this event. pic.twitter.com/d7BDMasE6F — FITSNews (@fitsnews) November 5, 2025

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

