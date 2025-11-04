DOGE SC Founder Teases Family Court Reforms

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

Rom Reddy – founder of the pro-citizen DOGE SC movement – recently hinted at a soon-to-be publicized family court reform bill originating from his organization.

Speaking to the Lexington County GOP this Monday evening (November 3, 2025), the Isle of Palms, S.C. businessman noted the shambolic state of South Carolina’s family court system.

“Our family courts are a mess,” Reddy said.

Reddy’s crusade against the status-quo in the Palmetto State began after the S.C. Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) claimed ownership of a portion of his beachfront property without compensating him for the administrative taking – an affront so offensive to Reddy that he began a public campaign to pressure decision-makers to support a broad-range of reforms designed to empower citizens.

According to Reddy, once word of his new venture spread, calls from concerned citizens came pouring in. Reddy reported hearing horror stories about are the state’s family courts.

"Help us get these bills across the finish line,"@OfficialDOGEsc founder @RomReddySC teased a family court reform bill his organization plans to unveil this week while addressing the Lexington, S.C. GOP last night.



Stay tuned for coverage on @FITSNews.com pic.twitter.com/MCXwJOKpLA — Dylan Nolan (@dnolan2000) November 4, 2025

“Wherever I went – people were like, yes, that happened to me,” Reddy recalled, saying he’s heard from numerous “people crying on the phone and sending us emails about the things happening to them in family court.”

South Carolina’s family courts have exclusive jurisdiction over all matters involving family relationships, including divorce, child custody, support, and alimony. Those unfortunate enough to appear to appear in these courts often get a first hand education as to why South Carolina is known nationally as a “judicial hellhole.”

Reddy appears poised to try to change that, telling GOP attendees “we have (a bill) coming out this week.”

Sources familiar with the proposed legislation say it would address the Palmetto State’s joint custody requirements as well as its controversial one-year waiting period for ”no-fault” divorces – i.e. divorces which are not being sought on grounds of adultery, physical cruelty or habitual drunkenness.

The legislation would purportedly target what critics have called South Carolina’s ”family court racket,” a cottage industry that profits from protracted spousal discord in the court system.

Rom Reddy addresses the Lexington, S.C. GOP on Monday, November 3, 2025. (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

Reddy’s recently released judicial reform bill judges was notable in that it received the support of S.C. House speaker Murrell Smith and Freedom Caucus chairman Jordan Pace – as well as a slate of senior senators – when it was unveiled.

It remains to be seen whether DOGE SC’s family court bill will enjoy similarly broad support among the General Assembly’s leadership.

Reddy implored Republican party members to “help us get these bills across the finish line, the judicial reform bill and the equal parenting act that’s coming out this week.”

Stay tuned for further coverage once the details of the DOGE SC family court proposal are announced…

