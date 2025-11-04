Alex Murdaugh Not Happy With Hulu Series

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Notorious convicted killer and confessed fraudster Alex Murdaugh is not happy with how he and his family have been portrayed in a new Hulu television series.

Murdaugh: Death In The Family was released last month to mixed reviews. It purports to tell the story of the Murdaugh saga through the eyes of former FITSNews reporter-turned-podcaster Mandy Matney.

This week, Murdaugh issued a statement on the show through his attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin.

“Alex is deeply disappointed and disturbed by the recent Hulu streaming series about him and the entire Murdaugh family,” the statement noted. “The program contains numerous inaccuracies and misleading portrayals that distort the truth of their lives. The depiction of their personal family dynamics is particularly troubling, as it totally mischaracterizes Alex’s relationships with his wife Maggie and his son Paul, both of whom Alex loves so dearly. Alex was always extremely proud of Paul. Any other portrayal of his feelings toward Paul and Maggie are baseless and false.”

“Equally concerning is the lack of engagement by the producers or actors to understand the individuals portrayed,” the statement continued. “No one from Hulu ever reached out to Alex, his son Buster, anyone in the Murdaugh family, or Alex’s attorneys to hear their perspective or verify the facts. Instead, the program appears to rely heavily on sensationalized accounts from secondary sources with no direct knowledge or relationship with him or his family. We urge viewers to approach this dramatization with the knowledge that it is not an accurate portrayal of Alex, his family, or the tragic events that it sensationalizes.”

While it’s obviously a bit rich for Murdaugh to criticize anyone else for playing fast and loose with the truth, critics have been equally unimpressed by the Hulu production.

“The show has nothing to say, and there’s zero artistry in its lurid retelling of a man murdering his wife and son,” a review from USA Today noted. “Exploitative, dull and lacking a point of view, ‘Murdaugh’ is a new lowpoint in our collective murder obsession.”

“Ripping from the headlines is a money-making ploy as old as Hollywood itself,” the scathing critique continued. “But it’s hard not to get angry watching such a macabre rehashing of violent crimes and relentless heartbreak simply because viewers have seen ‘Murdaugh’ in a headline. When there’s no thesis or insight, this series feels dangerously close to pure exploitation of a tragedy real people have endured.”

(FITSTube)

While the Murdaugh drama plays out on the small screen, it’s worth noting the story itself is far from over. As our research director Jenn Wood has reported on in detail over the past few months – the convicted killer’s appeal is moving toward a date with the S.C. supreme court (and a possible date with the U.S. fourth circuit court of appeals after that).

Wood has also unearthed several new pieces of evidence related to the crime – and has relaunched her investigation into some of the broader alleged criminal connections to Murdaugh.

Meanwhile, the official accused of tampering with Murdaugh’s jury has yet to face accountability for her alleged crimes – while allegations of jury rigging remain unexplored by police and prosecutors.

Count on FITSNews to continue digging for the truth related to this saga… wherever that truth may lead.

