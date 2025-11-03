Nancy Mace Airport Drama: Rivals Pounce

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Whatever happened last week at the Charleston International Airport (CHS) involving South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace and members of the airport authority’s police department remains up for discussion.

Considerable discussion, it would appear… judging by the response of Mace’s rival candidates for governor of the Palmetto State in 2026. And judging by the response of the congresswoman herself…

To hear officers tell it, the third-term congresswoman – one of South Carolina’s gubernatorial frontrunners – was profanely belligerent and demeaning in her interactions with officers of the Charleston Regional Aviation Authority (CRAA) during a scheduled departure from their airport last Thursday morning (October 30, 2025).

To hear the congresswoman’s narrative, the officers tasked with escorting her through the facility were incompetent – failing to show up at the proper time (and at the correct location) despite receiving specific information about when she was arriving and the vehicle in which she was traveling. Mace is not about to apologize for what she insists was a significant security lapse in the post-Charlie Kirk landscape. In fact, she implied if elected governor she would have fired the officers.

“If ‘incompetence’ is your high bar – we’re never going to get along – and in a Mace Administration you will quickly find yourself OUT OF A JOB,” Mace wrote on X late Sunday evening (November 2, 2025).

The airport incident – first reported by FITSNews – has sparked national and statewide headlines. It has also prompted a flood of recrimination from Mace’s rivals in the governor’s race.

On Monday morning (November 3, 2025), four-term attorney general Alan Wilson – arguably Mace’s top rival for the 2026 GOP gubernatorial nomination – issued a statement demanding Mace apologize to airport police, calling her actions “dangerous, entitled, and beneath the dignity of public office.”

“At best she had an entitled temper tantrum, and at worst she showed a disturbing willingness to weaponize power against law enforcement when she does not get her way,” Wilson said. “She must apologize immediately to the men and women who protect the public every day, stop attacking those who refuse to bow to her demands with profanity-laced tirades.”

Wilson went on to say “police were exactly where they were scheduled to be, doing their jobs, while Nancy Mace showed up twenty minutes late, in the wrong car, at the wrong location, and then tried to blame law enforcement for her own failure.”

Meanwhile, lieutenant governor Pamela Evette – another top contender in the race – slammed Mace as “a career politician who has never accomplished anything, never created a job, and can’t take responsibility for her own abhorrent behavior.”

According to Evette, “attacking and shaming law enforcement because you can’t manage your time properly or provide accurate information so people can keep you safe is why people are tired of what you’re selling.”

Mace, in keeping with her Donald Trump-style approach to controversy, is leaning into the drama…

Getting ready to hold a press conference regarding the airport incident and security breach on Thursday.



You’re not going to want to miss this. It’s on.



HOLD THE LINE pic.twitter.com/Rnnkg2uQ9S — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 3, 2025

How will this drama ultimately play out with voters? That remains to be seen… but it’s clear each of the top tier campaigns is working overtime to try and influence perceptions of the incident.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we track the fallout from… “gate-gate?”

