Ex-South Carolina Sheriff Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug, Corruption Charges

by ANDY FANCHER

***

A former South Carolina sheriff pleaded guilty to three federal felonies last week, including charges that he stole nearly 150 prescription painkillers while leading a department that promoted drug takeback programs.

Chuck Wright, who served as Spartanburg County’s top cop for more than two decades, told federal Judge Timothy M. Cain he confronted his addiction by checking into inpatient rehab in Florida this April – around the same time FITSNews reported on the existence of a federal grand jury investigation into Wright and others in his orbit.

“In April of this year, I was treated for an opioid addiction,” Wright said during a plea hearing on Thursday (October 30, 2025), adding he’s in a Christian twelve-step program and sees a mental health professional every Wednesday.

The 60-year-old was flanked by his attorneys – Gregory Harris and former U.S. congressman Trey Gowdy.

Wright also testified that he suffered a heart attack on September 2, 2025, weeks before signing a plea agreement on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, obtaining controlled substances by misrepresentation and conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving federal funds.

Together, these charges carry a combined statutory maximum of nearly 30 years in prison, up to nine years of supervised release, and at least $750,000 in fines — not including restitution. But as a first-time federal offender, Wright is unlikely to face anything close to that.

***

Chuck Wright walks through a sea of reporters on Thursday, October 30, 2025 to enter the G. Ross Anderson, Jr. federal courthouse in Anderson, South Carolina. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

***

Wright’s open-court admission to multiple felonies came five months after he resigned from office amid a joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), citing a “recent health diagnosis” as the reason for his departure.

The disgraced ex-lawman joins more than a dozen South Carolina sheriffs who’ve faced criminal charges since 2010. In a 412-word statement issued after his hearing, Wright professed his guilt – and expressed his gratitude to his wife and attorneys.

By all accounts, the multi-agency probe began around October 2024. It ultimately uncovered roughly $89,000 siphoned from the sheriff’s office benevolence fund – as well as a two-decade scheme in which a “no-show” code enforcement officer collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in county pay with little to no documented work.

As FITSNews first reported last spring, the sheriff’s office benevolence fund was originally created to support deputies in times of hardship. Over time, however, it was repurposed into a slush fund exploited by Wright and his former department chaplain, Amos Durham, who still serves as a Baptist preacher in Inman, S.C.

***

Former Spartanburg County Sheriff’s chaplain Amos Durham enters the G. Ross Anderson, Jr. federal courthouse on Thursday, October 30, 2025. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

***

Specific examples of their abuse were detailed in court by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lothrop Morris, who said the government would have been able to prove at trial that Wright used a $1,000 check from the benevolence fund, signed by Durham, to pay an un-indicted co-conspirator for painkillers.

Morris said Wright also withdrew $4,000 from the fund — which Durham managed — under the guise of covering expenses for a department trip to Washington, D.C., to honor a murdered Spartanburg County deputy. The trip was fully covered through official channels, though, making the four-figure withdrawal both unauthorized and criminal.

“He used his credit card to pay for his hotel room, Uber and some restaurant expenses,” Morris said during a press conference later that day, adding the charges were reimbursed by taxpayers. “He was given $4,000 from the benevolence fund, and he just kept that.”

For Durham’s role in enabling Wright’s abuse of the fund — as well as using it to enrich himself — he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. His single federal felony carries a statutory maximum of five years in prison.

After Thursday’s plea hearing, Durham’s attorney, Frank Epps, acknowledged his client’s mistakes but told reporters he had “no idea” whether Durham knew Wright was using the benevolence fund to purchase narcotics.

“I would say no,” Epps said, “but I have no idea.”

Less than 24 hours before their federal guilty pleas were accepted, South Carolina 10th Circuit Solicitor Micah Black declined to bring any state-level charges against the former sheriff and disgraced preacher. Black defended the move after Thursday’s hearing, claiming the decision to take a back seat and allow federal authorities to handle the entire case was “the best avenue forward.”

***

S.C. 10th Circuit Solicitor Micah Black and Deputy Solicitor Josh Thomas following Thursday’s federal plea hearing in Anderson, South Carolina. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

***

Black’s controversial decision not to prosecute came despite sources pointing FITSNews to additional concerns — including roughly $1,188 missing from what appears to be a separate sheriff’s office fund Wright also had access to.

When asked about the discrepancy, Black said he “believed” it was already “covered” by the federal charges to which Wright pleaded guilty.

The additional missing funds were detailed in a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report obtained by FITSNews, filed after Wright’s leave of absence in April. SLED later confirmed it was “aware of this information.”

Black, just ten months into his first term as solicitor, was assigned the politically sensitive case in June by S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wright publicly endorsed Wilson during a 2018 reelection campaign, calling the state’s top prosecutor someone he had known “for a long time” with a “proven track record.”

In exchange for the state of South Carolina not pursuing charges based on the same conduct encompassed within the federal case, Wright agreed to “surrender and relinquish” his law enforcement certification.

“I, Charles Wright, will never be a law enforcement officer or agent again,” he submitted in an agreement signed between his counsel and solicitor Black on October 15, 2025.

Now facing only federal charges, speculation about a potential presidential pardon has intensified. The talk stems not only from Gowdy’s role in Wright’s defense, but also from Wright’s public support for Donald Trump – including multiple photos of the two together.

“I’ve had no discussions,” U.S. Attorney Bryan Stirling told FITSNews when asked about the matter last week. “That hasn’t even come up.”

***

U.S. Attorney Bryan Stirling speaks with Loraine Lucas, the mother of Superbike murder victim Brian Lucas, outside the G. Ross Anderson Jr. federal courthouse on Thursday, October 30, 2025. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

***

SLED Chief Mark Keel, whom Wright allegedly called last year to ask whether he was under investigation, did not attend Thursday’s plea hearing or the subsequent press conference. He did, however, issue a written statement thanking investigators for their work.

“These offenses aren’t just against the law — these actions by public servants violate the public’s trust,” Keel said in the statement. “No one, no matter their title, is above the law.”

Also ensnared in the federal case is Lawson “L.B.” Watson, a relative of Wright who had worked in the shadows of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office since 2005. According to prosecutors, Watson fraudulently received more than $200,000 in salary and benefits while simultaneously running a construction business out of Reidville.

What remains unclear is why Wright kept a man informally referred to as his “cousin” on the payroll for years despite performing little to no actual work — and why SLED appeared uninterested in multiple tips about the 73-year-old’s access to county law enforcement equipment dating back to at least 2018.

***

Watson pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison.

“C’mon, L.B.,” attorney Beattie B. Ashmore said as the two exited federal court on Thursday, pausing briefly to speak with reporters.

“Tough day for L.B. Watson. He’s 73 with no prior convictions,” Ashmore added, noting his client looks forward to “putting this behind him” at sentencing.

Wright, Durham and Watson will each undergo a separate pre-sentencing investigation conducted by the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services Office. Based on that process, sentencing for all three is likely to take place sometime in early 2026.

Until then, the trio remains free on $25,000 unsecured bonds set on October 27, 2025 by federal magistrate William S. Brown, with standard conditions prohibiting firearm possession in their homes. Only Wright was additionally ordered to participate in a substance abuse program.

***

***

Wright also faces 65 complaints filed by the S.C. State Ethics Commission. Two of those stem from his decision to deputize his son in July 2024, despite clear rules barring public officials from using their position to benefit immediate family members. The other 63 allege that Wright used his county-issued credit card to make more than $17,000 in personal purchases.

Each count carries a maximum civil fine of $2,000 .

Ostensibly absent from local media coverage and federal filings was any mention of a sprawling, decades-old network of illegal gamblers with apparent ties to multiple layers of Spartanburg County government — a thread FITSNews alone has continued to pull.

According to eyewitness accounts, Wright’s connection to smoke-filled bingo halls lined with poker machines dates back to at least the 1980s. Those ties reportedly remained intact well past the criminalization of the activity and extended into 2004, when sources alleged he funneled thousands of dollars from local gambling kingpins into his campaign coffers.

With this week’s reckoning behind him, Wright may have sidestepped the full weight of accountability… for now.

Thursday’s plea hearing was attended by members of the Lucas and Carver families, relatives of two victims of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, who confessed to the 2003 Superbike Motorsports quadruple homicide following his 2016 arrest by Spartanburg County deputies after a missing woman was discovered alive on his property.

Also in attendance were BeLinda Thompson, Juanita Rogers and Becki Gernobles. Each of the three women lost loved ones in cases that prompted investigations in Spartanburg County — the handlings of which they have publicly and repeatedly criticized.

Write to Andrew Fancher at andy@fitsnews.com

This story may be updated.

***

Chuck Wright appearing to glare at FITSNews staff writer Andrew Fancher on Oct. 27, 2025. (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas.

***

