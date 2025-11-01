Duke Downs Clemson in Death Valley

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

Following a thrilling touchdown drive that covered nearly the entire length of the field, quarterback Darian Mensah connected with wide receiver Sahmir Hagins for a two-point conversion with just forty seconds left on the clock to give Duke its first win over Clemson in Death Valley since 1980.

Blue Devils’ head coach Manny Diaz opted to go for the win instead of the tie after his team pulled within a point following an 11-play, 94-yard drive that appeared to have stalled just inside the Tigers’ red zone. Following an incompletion on fourth down, a controversial pass interference penalty on star defensive back Avieon Terrell set Duke up with first and goal from the Clemson three-yard line.

Freshman tailback Nate Sheppard made quick work of that down and distance, scoring on the very next play from scrimmage.

That score set up the two-point conversation that would ultimately give Duke its first road win over the Tigers in forty-five years…

“Going extra innings at Death Valley isn’t really a good plan,” Diaz said of his decision to roll the dice and go for two points.

The Blue Devils’ thrilling 46-45 win was the latest crushing defeat for head coach Dabo Swinney‘s squad – which started the season with a No. 4 national ranking and seemingly legitimate national championship aspirations.

Clemson ( 3-5, 2-4 ACC ) has now dropped as many games this year as it did during its entire five-year run from 2015 to 2019. During that stretch, the Tigers won two national titles and made four appearances in the national championship game.

“I feel like I’m in 2010 all over again,” Swinney said after the game, referencing his second full season in Tigertown, which saw Clemson post a 6-7 record (its last losing season).

Swinney blasted the controversial pass interference call, saying he initially thought the flag had been thrown as a result of an offensive penalty on Duke wide receiver Qu’Sean Brown.

“I don’t know what to say about the last call,” he said. “It shouldn’t come down to that. That’s one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in a game ever, in my entire coaching career.”

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) dives for a touchdown against Duke during first-half action in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

While Tiger fans are no doubt uninterested in moral victories, Clemson’s much-maligned offense had one of its best games of the season, with quarterback Cade Klubnik – a preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy – completing 27 of 35 passes ( 75% ) for a career-high 385 yards and two touchdowns.

The problem? Duke’s Mensah hit on 27 of 41 passes for 361 yards and a career-high four touchdown strikes in leading the Blue Devils to victory.

Converted tailback Adam Randall accounted for a pair of touchdowns on the ground for Clemson en route to amassing 89 yards on sixteen carries. Meanwhile, preseason All-American wide receiver Antonio Williams caught ten passes for 142 yards and a touchdown – and ran for 22 yards and another score.

All told, embattled coordinator Garrett Riley‘s unit racked up a season-high 560 yards and a season-high 45 points.

That should have been enough to secure a much-needed victory, but defensive errors – including a blown coverage allowing Duke wideout Cooper Barkate to waltz into the end zone on a 77-yard scoring strike – doomed the Tigers. So did special teams failings, including a 100-yard kickoff return by Hagins that tied the game midway through the third quarter.

Clemson still leads the overall series with Duke by a healthy margin ( 37-18-1 ), but the Blue Devils have now won back-to-back contests – the first time they’ve done that since the 1970 season. Prior to its two consecutive victories, Duke had gone 1-10 against Clemson dating back to 1998. As fate would have it, that’s the last time the Tigers lost four games at Death Valley – an ignominious mark they attained with this latest defeat.

“I’ve just gotta fix it,” Swinney said of the careening trajectory of his once-proud program. “I’ve gotta do whatever I can to fix it.”

