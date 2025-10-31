Nancy Mace Airport Incident Detailed in Police Report

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

United States congresswoman and South Carolina gubernatorial frontrunner Nancy Mace was involved in an incident early Thursday morning (October 30, 2025) at the Charleston International Airport (CHS) which prompted the filing of a police report… and an investigation by federal transportation security officials.

According to an incident report obtained by FITSNews under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), Mace arrived at the airport early Thursday morning for a flight. Officers were dispatched to provide security for her, but a miscommunication ensued regarding the timing of her arrival and the color of the vehicle in which she was riding.

When officers eventually met up with Mace at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint inside the airport, she was reportedly “very irate,” according to the report (.pdf).

“During the entire escort, Mace was talking loudly using profanity at times for others to hear,” the report noted.

***

A supplemental report filed by one of the officers claimed that upon their arrival at the checkpoint, Mace “immediately began loudly cursing and making derogatory comments to us and about the department,” according to its narrative.

“She repeatedly stated we were ‘fucking incompetent’ and ‘this is no way to treat a fucking U.S. representative,'” the report claimed, insisting Mace told officers they would never treat U.S. senator Tim Scott the same way.

Mace continued “cursing and complaining” en route to her gate, allegedly “continuing her tirade” for several minutes before eventually boarding the aircraft.

A second statement – provided by airport security officer E.C. Southers Jr. – noted that Mace told him and his fellow officer “Tim Scott would not be fucking treated this way” and that she was “tired of the police being incompetent.”

“Any other person in the airport acting and talking the way she did, our department would have been dispatch(ed) and we would have addressed the behavior,” the first officer’s statement added, indicating TSA officials were advised of the incident and were “very upset with how she acted.”

TSA supervisor Johnny Lynch indicated he “would be submitting a report to his superiors about her unacceptable behavior.”

Mace has yet to issue a statement on the report, but she blasted inquiries received from The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier on social media as “fake news.”

***

And for the FAKE NEWS: This is the entrance ALL Members of Congress use at the airport.



Are you going to write that Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott use the same entrance or no? Or no? Asking for a friend @postandcourier https://t.co/TGC1CkP4Ro — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) October 31, 2025

***

Mace’s detractors – including her former lead strategist Wesley Donehue – were quick to pounce on the incident.

“A politician that says this or any equivalent of ‘do you know who I am’ should not be in elected office,” Donehue wrote on X. “She is exactly who I said she is.”

Mace is not the first member of congress from South Carolina to be embroiled in airport drama. Last April, congressman William Timmons was involved in an incident at the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport (GSP) involving TSA agents. Timmons addressed fallout from the encounter extensively in its aftermath, describing it as “a very mild incident where we disagreed on protocol.”

This is a developing story… check back for updates.

***

THE REPORT…

(CCRA)

***

***

