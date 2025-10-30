VIDEO

WATCH LIVE: Alex Murdaugh, Chuck Wright Guilty Plea, Howie Knapp Arrest and More – October 2025 Month in Review

by Dylan Nolan0

Join us live for our first evening edition of the FITSNews Month in Review.

October was another busy month, Alex Murdaugh returned to the spotlight in Hulu’s Murdaugh: A Death in the Family mini-series, former Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright pled guilty to federal criminal charges and former South Carolina Election Commission director Howie Knapp was arrested by agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division.

We’ll be discussing these stories and more in this live broadcast. Join us on YouTube, Facebook or X and feel free to leave a question in the chat . We love having the opportunity to interact with out audience in real-time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

