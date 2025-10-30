Former Hampton Officer Charged With Misconduct Years After Alleged Incident

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ANDY FANCHER

A former Lowcountry police officer has been removed from duty and charged with misconduct in office several years after the alleged misconduct took place, according to agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Brandy Alexis Robinson, 28, formerly of the Hampton Police Department (HPD), was booked into the Hampton County Detention Center on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 — less than 24 hours after a warrant was issued for her arrest by a local magistrate.

According to a probable cause affidavit (.pdf) accompanying the warrant for her arrest, Robinson allegedly lied under oath in open court about probable cause related to a “simple possession of marijuana case.” The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between May 12, 2021 and December 2022.

A SLED spokesperson could not immediately confirm when the agency was first requested to investigate Robinson, leaving it unclear exactly how long she had been under state investigation.

What is clear, however, is that Robinson first appeared on HPD’s official Facebook page in December 2021, when the department was promoting its 2022 calendar featuring each officer in prominent display. Robinson — a petite officer who previously wore prescription glasses and braces — went on to appear in several department posts, including photos with Miss Hampton in June 2022, at National Night Out in August 2022 and on National Police Women’s Day in September 2022.

Brandy Alexis Robinson pictured on or about Aug. 3, 2022, during the Hampton Police Department’s first National Night Out. (Hampton Police Department/Facebook)

Robinson’s last notable appearance on the department’s Facebook page appears to have been in December 2022, when HPD once again promoted its annual calendar starring members of the department.

While it remains unclear when or why she left HPD, Robinson is still listed as patrolman first class on the Town of Hampton’s official website.

According to SLED, her case will be prosecuted by the Public Integrity Unit — a collaborative investigatory division featuring assets from the 1st and 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Offices.

“It consists of senior-level attorneys and investigators, who work with law enforcement agencies to review officer-involved shootings and other use-of-force cases within their circuits, as well as alleged public corruption,” a SLED spokesperson said in a written statement.

In January 2025, Hampton County Sheriff’s Office deputy Donavon Sanders was also arrested by SLED after allegedly brandishing his personally owned firearm while in uniform. As of this publishing, his charges are no longer listed in the South Carolina public index.

This story may be updated.

