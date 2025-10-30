Embattled S.C. Senator Pushes Back at Former Prosector

Josh Kimbrell takes aim at Walt Wilkins, the former solicitor who is now suing him

by WILL FOLKS

Embattled South Carolina state senator Josh Kimbrell – who is neck deep in a bitter legal battle with his former business partner – is using his official position to push back at the lawyer representing his rival.

Kimbrell, one of five announced GOP candidates for governor of South Carolina in 2026, indicated his intention to file legislation which would bar retired solicitors from practicing law in their districts for a period of two years following their resignations from public office.

“For two years after leaving office, a solicitor may not represent a client for a fee or appear in court in the district from which he was elected,” Kimbrell’s proposed bill stated.

Kimbrell is expected to introduce his bill on December 10, 2025 – the first day senators are allowed to pre-file legislation ahead of the upcoming session of the S.C. General Assembly.

“Part of judicial reform is reforming the revolving door between government service and profiteering off of that service,” Kimbrell said in a statement announcing the bill. “Every other public position requires a waiting period before becoming a lobbyist, etc., but solicitors can walk out the door and go exploit their expertise and experience for profit. It happens all the time. Greenville County is a great example. This must be reformed to restore public confidence in equal justice under law.”

Kimbrell’s proposal is a direct rebuke of former S.C. thirteenth circuit solicitor Walt Wilkins, who resigned as the top prosecutor for Greenville and Pickens counties on June 1, 2025. One of Wilkins’ first cases upon reentering the private sector was to represent Greenville, S.C. businessman Frank George Rogers in a lawsuit filed against Kimbrell.

Rogers’ suit claimed Kimbrell, his wife (Liliya Kimbrell) and an Upstate banker conspired to steal approximately $2 million from Exodus Aircraft LLC – a company Kimbrell and Rogers jointly owned. Kimbrell and his wife have subsequently been accused of violating multiple court orders imposed in connection with the lawsuit – including the alleged destruction of evidence related to the case.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of any new developments tied to this ongoing Upstate court drama…

THE BILL…

(Provided)

