State Declines to Prosecute Former Sheriff Chuck Wright Despite ‘Overwhelming Evidence’

With state charges off the table, speculation of a presidential pardon for the disgraced lawman intensifies…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ANDY FANCHER

***

South Carolina 10th Circuit Solicitor Micah Black will not pursue state charges against former Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright – or former sheriff’s office chaplain Amos Durham – citing charges and guilty pleas already secured at the federal level.

In a declination letter sent Wednesday, October 29, 2025, to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the first-term solicitor acknowledged that state agents helped uncover “overwhelming evidence” that both Wright and Durham “committed numerous crimes” over the past several years.

“Since receiving this case, I have worked closely with prosecutors at the (U.S.) Attorney’s Office and with your agents to review the evidence and formulate a strategy in prosecuting these defendants,” Black wrote, before concluding that the state would sit this one out entirely.

In Black’s two-page letter (.pdf), obtained exclusively by FITSNews, he said the decision to forgo state prosecution was based on the former sheriff and chaplain’s “willingness” to plead guilty and face “potential penalties” in federal court, ensuring what he called a “swift and just resolution.”

***

Chuck Wright leaving the Greenville federal courthouse on Oct. 27 with attorneys Greg Harris and Trey Gowdy, declining to answer questions from reporters. (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

***

“Most importantly,” Black added in the letter, which was cc’d to six different state officials, “the federal courts are better equipped to ensure restitution is paid back… as the federal asset forfeiture statute has greater reach than our current state law.”

In addition to declining state charges, Black confirmed Wright has signed a formal agreement relinquishing his law enforcement certification — ensuring the once nationally recognized, self-described “constitutional sheriff” never carries a badge or gun again.

“Again, thank you for your handling of this matter,” wrote Black, who is ten months into his first term as solicitor. “As always, your agents were thorough and professional throughout this investigation, and they are to be commended for their work.”

As FITSNews previously reported, prosecutorial responsibilities in this landmark state-level case were transferred to Black after 7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette recused himself, citing a “close working relationship he and his entire staff” had with Wright during his time as sheriff.

The case then fell to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson — a four-term statewide official and current gubernatorial candidate — whom Wright had previously endorsed in 2018, calling him someone he had “known for a long time” with a “proven track record.”

Rather than assigning the case to any number of seasoned solicitors in neighboring circuits, Wilson reached across the Upstate to Anderson County and handed all prosecutorial responsibilities to a solicitor who had been elected just six months earlier.

***

***

Since news of Black’s decision broke, FITSNews has spoken with a wave of past and present deputies from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and nearby agencies, many of whom expressed disgust and disdain over how the entire situation has been handled.

Early reactions suggested that Black is now viewed by various pockets of Upstate law enforcement communities as “just another bought-off politician,” with several SCSO deputies bluntly calling his decision to forgo state prosecution “bullshit” and “not even surprising.”

The latest turn in Wright’s biblical fall from power came just two days after a federal magistrate granted him, Durham, and federal co-defendant Lawson “LB” Watson $25,000 unsecured bonds, with standard conditions prohibiting firearm possession in their homes.

In addition to the firearm restriction imposed on all three federal defendants, Wright was ordered to participate in a substance abuse program at the direction of the U.S. Probation Office.

Following Monday’s arraignment, Wright exited the courthouse alongside attorneys Gregory Harris and former U.S. Representative Trey Gowdy — whose involvement has only fueled growing speculation about the possibility of a presidential pardon for Wright from Donald Trump.

Now, with state charges officially off the table, speculation among law enforcement, attorneys and just about anyone following this case has only intensified.

***

***

Federal prosecutors say Wright and Durham siphoned money from a sheriff’s office benevolence fund reserved for deputies in times of crisis – instead using it to enrich themselves and, in Wright’s case, to allegedly fuel a pill dependency.

Prosecutors further allege more than $28,200 in improper ATM withdrawals were made from the account between August 2022 and March 2025, citing specific examples of Wright obtaining cash under false pretenses — including one withdrawal made in the name of a slain deputy.

Federal agents also accused Wright of pocketing at least 147 opioid pills from the department’s drug take-back program between May and September 2023 – later cutting a sheriff’s office check to an “unindicted co-conspirator” while continuing to stockpile opioids.

Before the charges were filed publicly on Sept. 25, 2025, Wright agreed to plead guilty to three federal offenses: conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and obtaining controlled substances by misrepresentation.

Durham agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Watson, meanwhile, was ensnared in the federal probe for holding a paid SCSO position as a code enforcement officer despite little documented output — all while maintaining access to law enforcement equipment that sources say he used to target residents in the Reidville area.

He agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud totaling roughly $200,000 .

The trio are scheduled to appear in federal court in Anderson County on Thursday, October 30, 2025, for a pretrial conference and possible plea hearing.

Separately, Wright still faces 65 state ethics charges — two related to deputizing his son, and 63 tied to county credit card spending that totaled more than $17,000 on items including Fuddruckers, cigarettes and SiriusXM.

Write to Andrew Fancher at andy@fitsnews.com.

This story may be updated.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Andrew Fancher outside the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on May 23, 2025 — the day Sheriff Chuck Wright resigned.

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

