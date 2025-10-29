South Carolina Yanks Gender, Pronoun Labels After Nancy Mace Callout

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

The University of South Carolina has removed a litany of gender and pronoun choices from its undergraduate application process after the school was called out by first district congresswoman (and 2026 gubernatorial candidate) Nancy Mace.

According to a post on Libs of TikTok – a popular conservative social media influencer – South Carolina’s application featured fourteen options for an applicant’s gender: agender, genderqueer, gender nonconforming, intersex, intersex man, intersex woman, man, nonbinary, questioning, transgender, trans man, trans woman, woman and prefer not to disclose.

The school also offered applicants a litany of pronouns to chose from…

***

BREAKING: Hours after we posted about University of South Carolina listing made up gender and pronoun options in violation of Trump’s EO’s, they confirmed to Rep Nancy Mace that it’s been REMOVED https://t.co/GrOCwUg1h4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 28, 2025

***

“This nonsense has to stop!” the influencers noted.

South Carolina’s application – like other bureaucratic bids to foist gender ideology on future generations – ran afoul of U.S. president Donald Trump‘s recent executive order regarding sex and gender definitions at federal agencies and institutions which receive federal funding.

“My administration will defend women’s rights and protect freedom of conscience by using clear and accurate language and policies that recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male,” Trump wrote in his order.

Mace blasted South Carolina for its failure to adhere to Trump’s order – and quickly called on the school to remove the offending language from its application. South Carolina complied with Mace’s request, according to a spokesman.

One of four leading candidates for governor of the Palmetto State in next June’s pivotal Republican primary election, Mace was quick to tout her success on social media.

***

“After learning of YET ANOTHER gender form listing more than a dozen made-up ‘gender identities’ on the University of South Carolina’s website, we reached out — and had it taken down,” Mace wrote on X. “We appreciate USC’s VERY swift response and IMMEDIATE removal. As governor, I’ll make sure our schools focus on education, not radical ideology. There are only two genders in reality: male and female.”

Libs of TikTok also thanked Mace for her advocacy…

Mace, 47, of Daniel Island, S.C. has been by far and away the most aggressive of the 2026 GOP candidates on hot button culture war issues. Her adeptness at generating earned media on this front has propelled her to the head of the Republican pack in the race for governor – although several recent polls would seem to indicate she is rubbing significant segments of the Palmetto State’s GOP electorate the wrong way.

Count on FITSNews to keep tabs on the latest developments in this election as part of our ongoing Crossroads 2026 coverage…

***

