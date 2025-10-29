Colleton County Investigates New Leader Over Hostile Workplace Claim

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

County council in Colleton County, South Carolina has scheduled a special meeting this Thursday (October 30, 2025) to address allegations of a hostile workplace environment allegedly fostered by the new county administrator.

Council members have reportedly been investigating these allegations since last week, when an employee accused new administrator Thomas Higgs II of verbally berating her. Higgs reportedly agreed to work off-site while the investigation was underway.

Higgs was hired this April and started his tenure at Colleton County the following month. In the aftermath of his hiring, there has been a mass exodus of multiple department heads from county government – including the county’s deputy administrator, finance leader, fire and rescue chief and lead engineer.

Additional resignations are forthcoming, sources familiar with the situation confirmed to FITSNews…

Several of these resignations have been chalked up to Higgs’ purportedly brusque management style, which came to the fore earlier this month when Danielle Murdaugh – clerk to the city council – claimed he created a hostile work environment by verbally haranguing her in front of other employees.

At least one witness to this alleged incident stated Murdaugh had been treated “terribly” by the new county leader during the incident – and indicated it “wasn’t the first time” he had spoken to a county leader in such a way.

Sources supportive of Higgs dismissed that characterization and quickly pointed out he has no authority over Murdaugh – who reports directly to the council, not to him. They claimed the alleged dressing down was nothing more than “office drama stuff.” They also downplayed the council’s interest in the matter, saying it did not rise to the level of an “investigation.”

Reached for comment on Wednesday morning (October 29, 2025), Higgs told us Murdaugh was not his employee and it would be inappropriate for him to comment on anything related to her.

“That’s an employment issue that’s handled by county council,” Higgs told us. “I’d defer any comment on that to county council.”

As for the exodus of staff, Higgs told us he was working diligently to bring “consistent hiring practices” to county government – and disputed reports the departures were tied to his arrival. As for his efforts to fill those posts, he said work was already underway.

“We’re going to start advertising and hiring immediately to find the best and most qualified people for the jobs,” he told us.

One county department head who spoke with FITSNews on condition of anonymity countered the negative reports provided to council about Higgs – defending his integrity and implying the recent criticism of his leadership style was due to his insistence on doing things “by the book.”

“I do not feel there is a hostile work environment within the county at any level – zero,” the department head told us. “I believe transparency and accountability can be a scary thing for some; however, Thomas is bringing a culture of that and it’s what the taxpayers deserve… and he has a proven track record of that.”

The department head also echoed Higgs’ contention that the recent wave of departures from key county positions was unrelated to his arrival in Walterboro, S.C.

“Most people were planning on leaving prior to Thomas’ arrival,” they said. “When he arrived, he has treated everyone with dignity and respect. Most people who have left have done so to retire or find better employment, and Thomas has supported them and their goals from what I hear. He honestly cares about people that that’s refreshing.”

Colleton County has seen significant leadership turmoil this year. In January, FITSNews reported that former administrator Kevin Griffin was stepping down due to unspecified reasons. Deputy administrator Meagan Utsey filled Griffin’s role on an interim basis prior to Higgs’ hiring.

Utsey – whose husband is a local judge – is one of the department leaders who has stepped down since Higgs took office.

A Barnwell, S.C. native, Higgs spent four-and-a-half years as administrator in Laurens County – home to more than 70,000 people. Prior to that, he served as city manager in Clinton, S.C., a town of 7,700 people located in Laurens County. Colleton County is home to an estimated 40,000 people.

This week’s meeting of county council will be held at 12:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday at the Old Jail Building (109 Benson Street) in Walterboro, S.C. According to the agenda, council members will go into executive session to discuss a “personnel matter related to the clerk to council.”

Keep it tuned to FITSNews for updates from tomorrow’s meeting…

