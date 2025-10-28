Former Beaufort County Deputy Arrested, Charged Following Off-Duty Confrontation

William “Billy” Squires faces four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, one count of aggravated breach of peace…

by WILL FOLKS

***

A former Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputy who was suspended and later terminated following an off-duty incident in his suburban South Carolina neighborhood last month is now facing criminal charges.

William Paul “Billy” Squires, 41, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., has been charged by agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and one count of aggravated breach of peace in connection with the September 28, 2025 incident – which was captured on video.

Squires is heard repeatedly shouting “Get on the ground!” and “Get down!” while motioning toward his weapon.

When one juvenile reached toward a bookbag, Squires screamed, “get the fuck on the ground!” He then grabbed the youth by the arm, spun him around, and kicked at his legs in an apparent attempt to restrain him.

***

“Call the police!” one of the teens shouted to a bystander.

“I am the police,” Squires responded.

When one of the juveniles attempted to assist his friend, Squires pulled his weapon again, shouting, “I will shoot you,” while waving the weapon back and forth between the teens. He then aimed the firearm directly at the youth holding the camera, who had not intervened.

***

(Facebook)

***

BCSO immediately opened an internal investigation into the incident and suspended Squires without pay – relieving him of his credentials, badge, county-issued weapons and equipment. On Friday, October 3, 2025 – less than a week after the incident – sheriff PJ Tanner terminated Squires for what he referred to as “a host of policy violations.”

Tanner also noted Squires refused to submit to a breathalyzer examination to determine the extent to which he had imbibed alcoholic beverages prior to the incident.

“That’s insubordination,” the sheriff said of Squires’ refusal to take the test. “That’s not tolerated.”

Squires also failed to activate his body-worn camera as required by department policy.

“Once he put on that vest and started acting in the capacity as an on-duty officer, then he’s required to have his body camera on – he did not,” Tanner said. “The body camera was on the vest, but it was not activated.”

Squires was booked on these charges at the Beaufort County detention center at approximately 7:48 a.m. EDT on Tuesday morning (October 28, 2025).

***

***

In addition to the criminal charges Squires is facing, a civil lawsuit was filed against him, Beaufort County and five John Doe defendants last Wednesday (October 22, 2025) in connection with the “brazen and unlawful incident.” According to that complaint (.pdf), Squires “launched an unprovoked assault on several teenagers lawfully walking along a street in Hilton Head Island.”

Squires was “visibly intoxicated and abusing his authority under color of law,” the complaint alleged.

After having “deliberately enlisted neighborhood vigilantes to assist him,” Squires “drew his service weapon, and pointed it at the unarmed teenagers, forcing them to fear for their lives,” it continued.

“Video evidence captures the teenagers being held at gunpoint, physically assaulted, violently thrown to the ground, unlawfully detained and searched without any legal basis,” the complaint further noted.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

***

