Democrat Lawmaker Announces 2026 S.C. Governor’s Run

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

***

State legislator Jermaine Johnson of Hopkins, South Carolina has announced his bid for the 2026 Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

The businessman/educator formed an exploratory committee earlier this year “to consider a campaign for governor of South Carolina in the 2026 election.”

“From expanding economic opportunity and improving education to advocating for criminal justice reform and protecting working families, I’ve stood side by side with South Carolinians through every challenge,” Johnson said in a statement teasing a potential run this May.

Johnson cited his rise from financial hardship to athletic and civic success in a statement formalizing his candidacy.

***

Every step of my journey—from homelessness to the State House—has been guided by fearless faith. Faith that rises to meet every challenge with purpose. Today, I’m announcing my campaign for Governor of South Carolina. Our best days are ahead. #JohnsonForSC #ANewSC #SCGov pic.twitter.com/cLctXcPbID — Jermaine Johnson ?? (@Dr_JLJohnson) October 28, 2025

***

“My story is one of struggle, perseverance, and hope – it is what drives me to fight for the people of South Carolina every single day,” Johnson said.

Johnson, 39, currently represents S.C. House District 52 (.pdf). Due to redistricting, he has served three terms in the S.C. House representing three different districts – knocking off multiple Democrat incumbents in the process. A former star basketball player at the College of Charleston, he was drafted by the NBA’s developmental league and played professionally in France, Mexico, Hungary and Canada.

During his collegiate career, Johnson scored more than 1,100 points and grabbed more than 850 rebounds – one of only four players in school history to hit those marks. He also scored the very first points in Charleston’s TD Arena during his junior season with the Cougars in 2008.

***

Act fast! This offer ends at midnight on October 31st!

***

Although Johnson has overcome near insurmountable odds before, he is under no illusions that a run for governor as a Democrat in South Carolina will be easy.

In a message sent to supporters shortly after announcing his run Johnson noted the Palmetto State has had “thirty years of one-party rule.”

South Carolina’s three decades of GOP rule, cemented by president Donald Trump‘s commanding 17.8% victory in the 2024 presidential contest, are unlikely to come to an end this election cycle.

***

RELATED | MULLINS MCLEOD CRASHES OUT

***

But in order to even face off with the eventual Republican nominee Johnson must first defeat Mullins McLeod, whose near-nude explicative tinged tirade while being taken into custody by the Charleston Police Department this May somehow hasn’t disqualified him from the race.

Despite the S.C. Democratic Party (SCDP)’s demands that McLeod drop out, the uber-wealthy Lowcountry attorney has maintained that he intends to stay the course and win his party’s nomination.

If anybody has pocket’s deep enough to advertise their way out of a videotaped seemingly-psychotic rant it’s McLeod – and he might actually be crazy enough to drop the (large quantities of) cash necessary to do so.

Still, if Johnson can get in front of voters it’s his primary to lose. Not only does he have a compelling life story and charisma – he isn’t on tape bellowing racial slurs about the demographic whose support he needs most to win.

Count of FITSNews for ongoing coverage of South Carolina’s 2025 “Crossroads” midterm elections.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

