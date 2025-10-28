Another ‘Triple Crown’ Target Sentenced in Statewide Drug Probe

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson announced Tuesday that another top target in the state’s sweeping “Triple Crown” drug-trafficking investigation had pleaded guilty and been sentenced — marking yet another major development in a case that has dismantled one of the most prolific methamphetamine and fentanyl networks in the Midlands.

Jeremy McCray pleaded guilty on Monday (October 27, 2025) in Kershaw County to trafficking methamphetamine (28 grams or more but less than 100 grams). Under a negotiated plea, McCray received two decades behind bars.

Prosecutors said McCray’s plea resolved a portion of his extensive criminal exposure — 28 additional charges remain pending, including counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, distribution of cocaine, arson, and attempted murder. Those allegations, investigators noted, were considered in the global resolution of his case.

McCray was identified as one of three “top-tier” suppliers in the Triple Crown organization, alongside Marlo Jackson — who was sentenced in March of this year to 32 years — and Jonathan Cole, who received 25 years in February.

According to investigators, the trio funneled methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl into Kershaw, Lee, and Sumter counties, fueling the region’s surge in overdoses and violent crime. Earlier testimony described Jackson’s base of operations in the “Little Egypt” area of Lee County, a distribution hub known locally as “the Shop.”

Kershaw County sheriff Lee Boan credited the multi-agency effort with making a measurable difference in public safety.

“We are deeply grateful for our strong partnership with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and SLED,” Boan said. “Their dedication and collaboration have played a vital role in safeguarding our community. While we may never fully know the extent of the impact this case has had, it is certain that our community is safer as a result.”

The Triple Crown probe was coordinated through the S.C. statewide grand jury, with the prosecutions of Jackson, Cole and McCray led by assistant attorney general Savanna Goude – one of the stars of Alex Murdaugh’s double homicide trial in Walterboro, S.C. two years ago. Participating agencies included the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), Camden Police Department (CPD), Florence County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), Dillon County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the DEA and FBI.

Assistant Attorney General Savanna Goude presents evidence in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Pool)

Wilson emphasized the continuing nature of the broader case, which has already produced more than 50 co-conspirator indictments across multiple counties.

“This sentence represents another major step toward dismantling a violent, far-reaching drug network,” Wilson said. “But our work is not done — and it will continue until every member of this organization is held accountable.”

FITSNews previously reported on the investigation’s courtroom breakthroughs in March 2025, when Jackson’s 32 -year sentence capped years of undercover buys, aerial surveillance, and coordinated raids across the Midlands. McCray’s conviction now adds another decisive chapter to one of South Carolina’s largest methamphetamine prosecutions to date — and underscores the expanding reach of the state’s grand jury in complex narcotics cases.

Count on our media outlet to keep tabs on the latest developments in this case – and other grand jury investigations.

