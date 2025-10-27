South Carolina’s Deadly ‘Injustice’ System Strikes Yet Again

Once more, it takes someone dying for the system to finally do its job…

by WILL FOLKS

***

A career criminal represented by a powerful South Carolina lawyer-legislator is facing multiple charges in connection with a carjacking spree that left a Midlands man dead earlier this month – but what accountability is the Palmetto State’s failed “justice” system facing following his latest arrest?

As is too often the case, the suspect allegedly responsible for this fatal incident is a habitual offender who had no business whatsoever being on the streets at the time this crime spree unfolded…

Zee Zee Zelazurro, 44, of Columbia, S.C., stands accused of reckless homicide, two counts of carjacking, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of armed robbery and first degree assault and battery, among other charges. Those charges were filed following an incident in northwest Columbia in which Zelazurro allegedly carjacked and crashed two vehicles – and attempted to carjack a third, according to police.

These events commenced shortly before 12:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, October 18, 2025, when police say Zelazurro carjacked a Mazda 6 just off of Piney Woods Road near the northwest Columbia Costco. Zelazurro allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun inside the vehicle after its occupant attempted to resist him. After discharging his weapon, he ultimately gained control of the Mazda – which he subsequently crashed into a Chevrolet Colorado belonging to 71-year-old James Joseph Feda Jr. of Irmo, S.C.

Zelazurro fled that crash scene on foot and attempted to carjack a Dodge Durango – an attempt police say was unsuccessful. From there, he allegedly jumped on the hood of an Audi A4, a vehicle he successfully commandeered and proceeded to drive back to the site of the original crash.

As he approached the original crash site, police say he struck a fire hydrant and flipped the Audi – striking and killing Feda (who had exited his vehicle and was awaiting law enforcement’s arrival on the scene).

Two others were injured in the second crash, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

***

Zee Zee Zelazurro (Provided)

***

Zelazurro has a lengthy rap sheet (.pdf) dating back to 1998. It includes numerous drugs, weapons and violent crime convictions – as well as repeat arrests for attempted murder, robbery and domestic violence, as well as arrests for assaulting a police officer, assaulting a corrections employee, public intoxication and indecent exposure.

Zelazurro has served multiple prison stints on federal charges – and has always landed in trouble upon being released.

In May 2017, just months after he was released from federal prison, he shot and wounded a Greenville resident – and brandished his weapon at city police officers.

Most recently, Zelazurro served a six-and-a-half year term on a felon in possession of a firearm charge – a term which ended in July of 2024. Once again, though, it didn’t take long for him to find himself on the wrong side of the law.

On November 8, 2024, Zelazurro submitted a urine sample to his probation officer which was confirmed four days later as having tested positive for cocaine. This positive test result put Zelazurro in violation of the conditions of his supervised federal release.

Two weeks after his positive drug test was confirmed, on November 26, 2024, Zelazurro was arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature – the most serious domestic violence charge on South Carolina’s books. He was further charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime after allegedly holding his wife at knifepoint in the presence of four young children.

***

Like his positive drug test two weeks earlier, Zelazurro’s arrest on these two felony charges put him in violation of the conditions of his supervised federal release.

On November 27, 2024, Zelazurro was inexplicably granted a $125,000 surety bond by Lexington County magistrate Larry J. Saunders. While it’s unclear what percentage of that amount he was able to pay, state law requires a bondsman to collect at least 10% of the total amount before the bond is posted – meaning someone would have to put up at least $12,500 to secure his release.

Less than two weeks later, on December 10, 2024, Zelazurro’s bond on these state charges was posted.

A week earlier, on December 3, 2024, the federal government successfully petitioned the court for a warrant to arrest Zelazurro for violating the terms of his supervised release. Listed as his defense attorney on that document (.pdf) was none other than powerful South Carolina lawyer-legislator Todd Rutherford – whose history of negotiating leniency for violent criminals has been well-documented by this media outlet over the years.

The arrest warrant was issued, placed under seal and instructions were given by chief district judge Timothy M. Cain to “coordinate the timely arrest of the defendant.” He was picked up two days later – on December 5, 2024 – and eventually sentenced by Cain to ten months in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release.

It’s not entirely clear when Zelazurro was released from federal custody following his most recent term of incarceration, but he obviously wasn’t out for long before embarking on his latest alleged crime spree.

Frankly, Zelazurro should have never been granted bond following his November 2024 arrest on the two state felony charges. Had he been denied bond on those charges, he would likely still be behind bars awaiting trial. And had he been convicted on those charges, he could have been sentenced to up to twenty-five years in prison – with a maximum penalty more than warranted given his lengthy criminal past.

Instead, this ticking time bomb was put back on our streets…

Mainstream media made scant mention of Zelazurro’s lengthy criminal past. They also made scant mention of Feda, who left behind a wife, two children, three sisters and three grandchildren. A Navy veteran, he was a graduate of the University of South Carolina engineering school who spent more than three decades as an employee of the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) – retiring in 2019.

***

James J. Feda Jr. (Dunbar Funeral Home)

***

“Jim was a very kind and humble man, who enjoyed a simple, unassuming life,” his obituary noted. “He was a gentle giant, standing 6 feet 5 inches, but filled with the Holy Spirit that was evident to all who interacted with him. Jim loved his savior Jesus Christ, his family, his country, and riding his road bike. He was an avid, lifelong reader of all types of literary genre and particularly enjoyed reading and studying the Holy Bible over the last 18 years. He was also a very involved and hands-on ‘Peepaw’ to his grandchildren, who often spent every weekend with him making incredible memories.”

“Jim (was) a soul whose presence brought light and kindness to all who knew him,” former colleague Michelle Walker wrote in a tribute to Feda.

“I had the honor of working directly with Jim for ten years,” another former colleague, Leland Colvin, noted. “He was a good friend and more importantly a great mentor to me and many others.”

“Jim was known as an avid and accomplished cyclist,” his friend David Moxley wrote in another tribute. “We rode many charity rides together in addition to just being out riding enjoying conversation and seeing God’s creation for twenty-two years. He loved animals. Jim always braked for turtles. Many times on a ride he would yell, ‘turtle,’ stop and move a turtle out of danger or express sympathy for a deceased animal. He cared deeply for his family and others. I am indebted to him for the times he helped and encouraged me to get back on the bike and begin recovery after suffering an illness. Although I will greatly miss his friendship and bike rides, I am comforted to know Jim was a man of great faith in Christ which he often shared.”

The tragic death of Jim Feda – like the tragic deaths of so many South Carolinians before him – was entirely preventable. All our system had to do was recognize a career criminal and hold him accountable for his actions.

Unfortunately in the Palmetto State, it takes someone dying for the system to finally do its job… a chronic failure FITSNews has been calling out for the better part of a decade.

Zee Zee Zelazurro is currently incarcerated at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Richland County, S.C. We will keep our audience apprised of any attempt by lawyer-legislators or other influential trial lawyers to see him released ahead of the disposition of the many charges currently pending against him.

***

ZELAZURRO’S SHEET…

(SLED)

***

