SLED Probes Officer-Involved Shooting After Double Homicide In Aiken County

by ERIN PARROTT

***

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday (October 26, 2025) at a gas station in Aiken County.

On the day of the incident, officers with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety (NADPS) were dispatched to a Sprint gas station on Edgefield Road in response to a shooting, according to a news release from the statewide agency.

The first officer to arrive at the scene encountered a man armed with an AR-style pistol. When the suspect raised the weapon, the officer fired, striking him.

The armed man was transported to a hospital, where he remains under medical care. No officers were injured during the incident.

When additional officers arrived and secured the area, they discovered a man and woman – whose identities will be released by the Aiken County coroner’s office – had been fatally shot inside the gas station.

NADPS requested SLED investigate both the officer-involved shooting and the double homicide.

Per the agency, its goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances, interviewing all potential witnesses. Additionally, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed. Information gathered during the course of the investigation will be summarized in a case file report submitted to prosecutors.

Sunday’s incident marks South Carolina’s 40th officer-involved shooting in 2025 – and the first involving the NAPDS. In 2024, South Carolina had a total of 45 officer-involved shootings – none involving the NAPDS. A record 49 officer-involved shootings occurred in 2017 – a mark which was matched in 2020.

There is no further information available at this time, but count on FITSNews for any updates pertaining to this case as it becomes available from SLED.

