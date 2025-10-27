A Population Surge is Coming: Will South Carolina be Ready?

Next wave of growth is going to put a major strain on the Palmetto State…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

South Carolina is forecast to see significant population growth over the next quarter century – putting additional strain on the state’s outdated infrastructure and its antiquated, dysfunctional state government.

The Palmetto State is bracing for an influx of 690,000 new citizens over the coming twenty-five years, according to recent data from the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia. Should that projection hold, South Carolina would rank No. 15 nationally in terms of its overall population growth over that period.

On a percentage basis, the Palmetto State’s population is forecast to grow by 13% – which would rank it No. 13 nationally.

Here’s a visualization of the data courtesy of Dorothy Neufeld…

***

***

If the numbers pan out, South Carolina’s projected population growth would narrowly outpace that of neighboring North Carolina on a percentage basis, although the Tar Heel State is expected to see 1.2 million new citizens between now and 2050 (an 11% increase over its current population).

Neighboring Georgia is in line to welcome 1.7 million new citizens – a 15% increase – while Florida is expecting a whopping 5.1 million new residents (a 22% surge). Florida’s projected population growth ranks second nationally to Texas, which is forecast to add a staggering 8.6 million new residents over the next quarter century – a 27% growth rate.

On a percentage basis, Utah leads the nation with a projected 35% surge in its population between now and the mid-point of the century.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Most states ( 33 ) are projected to add residents prior to 2050 – contributing to an overall 32 million ( 9% ) uptick in America’s population. However, a total of 18 states are in line to experience varying degrees of shrinkage.

Leading the nation in projected population loss is Illinois, which is forecast to lose 1.1 million residents (or 8% of its current citizenry) over the next twenty-five years. The Land of Lincoln is followed closely by Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, which are in line to lose more than 400,000 residents apiece over that time frame. Assuming those numbers are accurate, Michigan and Ohio would shed 4% of their current population while Pennsylvania would lose 3% of its population.

On a percentage basis, West Virginia is forecast to see the steepest population decline over the coming half-century ( -15% ), followed by Mississippi ( 9% ).

Is South Carolina poised to handle its upcoming influx of new people? In a word, “no.” Thanks to decades of corruption, cronyism and inefficiency at the municipal, county and state level, the Palmetto State has been stuck behind the eight ball in addressing core infrastructure challenges – with its “leaders” just now working to unclog key bottlenecks that should have been dealt with decades ago.

That means politicians are likely to continue playing catch-up as the next wave of growth arrives…

Speaking of politics, it also remains to be seen whether South Carolina’s anticipated population uptick will translate into expanded clout in Washington, D.C. Recent population growth – while robust – has not been sufficiently strong to qualify the Palmetto State for a new congressional district. According to the latest projections from the American Redistricting Project, Texas and Florida are currently expected to add four ( 4 ) seats apiece in the U.S. Congress following the 2030 decennial census – with Arizona, Idaho and Utah expected to add one ( 1 ) seat apiece. Conversely, California ( -3 ), New York ( -2 ), Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Minnesota, Illinois, Oregon and Wisconsin ( -1 apiece) are all projected to lose congressional representation following the next census.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

