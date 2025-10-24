SC Votes Scandal: Former Agency Director, Top Deputy Arrested

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

Former South Carolina Election Commission (SCVotes.gov) executive director Howie Knapp and his top deputy, Paige Salonich, were arrested this week by agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

According to the Richland County public index (.pdf), Knapp is facing eight charges related to the use of his official position for financial gain, an accessory after the fact charge, one embezzlement charge and one misconduct in office charge.

Salonich is reportedly facing a wiretapping charge.

Details on the specific charges were not immediately available, but as of this writing both Knapp and Salonich were listed as detainees at the Richland County detention center.

The arrests of Knapp, 40 of Columbia, S.C., and Salonich, 41, of Cayce, S.C., were made one month after both bureaucrats were terminated from their positions with the agency – which is responsible for upholding the fairness, impartiality and accessibility of elections in the Palmetto State. Knapp fired from his post on September 17, 2024 by a 3-2 vote of the commission. Salonich was fired the following day, according to agency records obtained by FITSNews under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

A termination letter to Salonich from SCVotes noted she was “recorded on agency security cameras placing an unauthorized device in the (commission) training room, a clear violation of state and agency policy.” Prior to her termination, Salonich was suspended from her post pending “an internal investigation into malicious use of profane/abusive language to others and improper conduct or conduct unbecoming of a state employee.”

“Since (Knapp’s) dismissal, we have learned of additional misconduct and further details about the misconduct we already knew about it,” SC Votes chairman and former U.S. circuit court judge Dennis Shedd told reporters earlier this month. “He and his very close friend and fellow employee, Paige Salonich, were involved in planting a device in this very room to record our confidential meeting.”

***

As FITSNews exclusively reported, Knapp and Salonich were allegedly engaged in a steamy workplace romantic relationship during their tenures at SCVotes. In fact, during the investigation into the wiretapping allegations, pornography was allegedly found on at least one flash drive in Knapp’s office. Based on that discovery, approximately 7-8 flash drives were collected for forensic examination by SLED investigators. A packet of “Silk Deluxe” lube was also found in Knapp’s office. This so-called “massage gel,” according to its packet, “glides on like velvet, leaving you feeling soft and satisfied for hours.”

In Salonich’s office, investigators found several items – including a “Love Journal” reportedly containing pages of writings in Knapp’s handwriting which purportedly expressed his undying affection for her. At least a hundred Post-it notes containing similar messages – and several sexually explicit communications – were also reportedly found in Salonich’s office (also in Knapp’s handwriting).

Another interesting discovery in Salonich’s office was a device dubbed “Weight For It” – which bills itself as a “pelvic floor fitness set” but also doubles as a vibrator.

“This agency, we found out, had become a toxic and perhaps a hostile work environment under (Knapp’s) leadership,” Shedd said at this month’s SCVotes meeting.

That confirmed our prior reporting that Knapp and Salonich had turned the agency into a “toxic soap opera.”

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

***

