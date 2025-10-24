Cyberattack Fallout: Lawsuit Targets South Carolina School District

Ransomware attack exposed data of more than 31,000 students and employees…

by ERIN PARROTT

***

A California-based data-privacy law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against Lexington-Richland School District Five (LR5), alleging the district failed to protect sensitive student and employee data during a June 2025 ransomware attack that compromised the personal information of thousands of individuals.

Filed on September 22, 2025 in Richland County on behalf of LR5 parent Tommy Sevilla, the suit – Tommy Sevilla v. School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties, et al. – accused the district of negligence, delayed notification and inadequate cybersecurity practices in violation of South Carolina’s data-breach notification laws.

On June 3, 2025, LR5 confirmed “unusual network activity” that disrupted its computer systems – an incident later identified through forensic review as a ransomware attack carried out by outside threat actors who gained unauthorized access to district servers.

Investigators determined that the breach exposed personally identifiable information – including names, birthdates, employee and student records, Social Security numbers and internal financial files – impacting more than 31,000 students, parents, alumni and staff.

***

Per the filed complaint, the lawsuit alleged the following causes of action under South Carolina statutory and common law:

Negligence and Gross Negligence – for failing to use reasonable and industry-standard security safeguards to protect confidential data.

– for failing to use reasonable and industry-standard security safeguards to protect confidential data. Violation of the South Carolina Data Breach Notification Laws – S.C. Code §§ 1-11-490 and 39-1-90, requiring prompt notice and adequate protection of personally identifiable information.

– S.C. Code §§ 1-11-490 and 39-1-90, requiring prompt notice and adequate protection of personally identifiable information. Breach of Fiduciary Duty and Implied Contract – based on the District’s obligation to safeguard personal data entrusted to it by parents, students, and employees.

– based on the District’s obligation to safeguard personal data entrusted to it by parents, students, and employees. Invasion of Privacy (Public Disclosure of Private Facts) – arising from the unauthorized exposure of sensitive personal information.

– arising from the unauthorized exposure of sensitive personal information. Declaratory and Injunctive Relief – seeking a court order mandating improved data-security practices and full disclosure of all impacted records.

– seeking a court order mandating improved data-security practices and full disclosure of all impacted records. Attorney’s Fees and Costs – recoverable under South Carolina’s breach-notification statutes for successful plaintiffs.

Considered one of the most significant education-related data breaches ever reported in the Midlands, the case could play a major role in determining whether impacted LR5 families receive transparency, protection and restitution for any losses tied to the cyberattack.

While the district eventually released public statements and offered limited credit-monitoring services, the lawsuit alleged its notification efforts were delayed and incomplete – leaving many families uncertain about the full scope of their data exposure.

According to Court records, the lawsuit requests:

Class certification for all affected individuals,

for all affected individuals, Compensatory damages for financial loss and emotional distress,

for financial loss and emotional distress, Court-ordered identity-protection and monitoring programs for all impacted persons,

for all impacted persons, Independent forensic oversight to ensure the District’s compliance with modern cybersecurity and notification standards.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs maintain that meaningful accountability is necessary to deter future security lapses and rebuild trust in the district’s ability to safeguard personal data.

While the case remains in its early stages, FITSNews will continue to track developments – including how the litigation unfolds and its impact on District Five families.

***

THE COMPLAINT…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

