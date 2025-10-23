Upstate Administrator Placed on Leave Amid Clemson Development Fallout

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

The fallout surrounding Clemson University‘s controversial proximity to wealthy developers took another unexpected turn on Tuesday night (October 22, 2025) when the Oconee County council voted in a late-night session to place county administrator Amanda Brock on two weeks of paid administrative leave.

The move — made after multiple closed-door executive sessions — came as county leaders continued to grapple with questions about the 5,200 -unit Newry Mill development and United Homes Group (UHG) – the Clemson-linked company whose recent board collapse sent shockwaves across the Upstate.

While it is unknown whether Brock’s leave is directly tied to the Newry dispute, the timing is notable. Brock has been a key figure in the county’s transparency efforts – including sending formal letters to both the South Carolina Senate and Clemson’s Board of Trustees demanding disclosure of communications between university officials and developers affiliated with UHG, Great Southern Homes, and East Shore South LLC, other companies tied to potentially Clemson-linked developments.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

According to reports from 107.1 FM WGOG, the council acted “at the urging” of county attorney David Root, in response to an unidentified “need” expressed by Brock herself. The administrator was seen entering and exiting the closed session several times before the vote, WGOG reported.

In Brock’s absence, longtime Parks, Recreation & Tourism director Phil Shirley will serve as acting administrator. The council also voted to hire Andrew Holliday of Seneca, S.C. as outside legal counsel – indicating fresh legal and administrative challenges could be on the horizon.

As of Wednesday morning, no official explanation has been offered for Brock’s administrative leave, with council members remaining tight-lipped about the circumstances behind the decision.

***

RELATED | TIGER BY THE TAIL

***

A KEY PLAYER IN A GROWING DISPUTE

Brock — a career county employee with more than 18 years of service — was unanimously promoted to county administrator in 2022, earning $125,000 per year. At the time, council chairman Julian Davis praised her experience and stability following a period of administrative turnover.

Since taking the helm, Brock has found herself at the center of a widening political and institutional storm. Under her leadership, Oconee County has become ground zero in a fight over Clemson’s influence in regional development and its relationships with politically connected builders and donors.

FITSNews recently reported that both Clemson president James P. Clements and former governor Nikki Haley — one of the university’s unconstitutional lifetime trustees — joined four other directors in resigning from UHG’s board, leaving company founder and Clemson mega-donor Michael Nieri as its only remaining director.

News of those resignations sent UHG’s stock tumbling.

The council’s silence Tuesday night fueled speculation that additional actions may be forthcoming. Members remained behind closed doors well past 10:00 p.m. EDT, even after voting to place Brock on leave and retain outside counsel.

FITSNews reached out to Brock for comment. If and when she responds, this story will be updated.

For now, county operations will be overseen by Shirley, a respected department head known for his even-keeled management style. Whether he’ll be steering a temporary transition — or bracing for broader upheaval — remains unclear.

***

***

Brock’s situation adds another layer of intrigue to an already volatile landscape. In recent weeks, Oconee County Council chairman Matthew Durham has called for a full state investigation into UHG’s development activities – and has repeatedly accused the company of trying to “bully” local officials into approving its projects.

With Brock — the county’s top administrator — suddenly sidelined, questions are mounting about how the county will continue pursuing oversight and how much outside pressure may be influencing local decision-making.

Whether this late-night personnel decision represents an internal management issue or a ripple effect from the Clemson-UHG development controversy, it’s clear the saga continues to deepen — and Oconee County remains squarely at the center of it.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

