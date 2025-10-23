Unsolved Carolinas: The Vanishing of Jason Knapp

A sophomore at Clemson University disappeared on Easter weekend nearly three decades ago… his car was found locked and abandoned at a state park thirty miles away.

by JENN WOOD

***

On April 11, 1998 — Easter weekend — Jason Andrew Knapp, a 20-year-old sophomore at Clemson University, called his mother, Deborah Boogher, from his apartment near campus. He sounded upbeat — proud of his recent induction into the elite Pershing Rifles ROTC unit.

Knapp was excited about his future… which was as bright as it was wide open.

But when Jason didn’t call home the next day — or the next week — his parents knew something was wrong. Friends told them he hadn’t been seen since that Saturday night. And ten days later, his white 1990 Chevrolet Beretta was found locked and abandoned in the parking area of Table Rock State Park in Pickens County – nearly 30 miles north-northeast from Clemson’s campus.

Inside the car were takeout bags from Wendy’s, a six-pack of root beer, and a bottle of orange juice — all untouched. Park rangers confirmed the vehicle had been there for several days. A park ticket stub bore Jason’s fingerprints — the only definitive proof he made it to Table Rock.

***

***

FRUITLESS SEARCHING…

Searchers combed through more than 10,000 acres of rugged mountain terrain, aided by cadaver dogs, helicopters, divers – and even psychics. The effort — one of the largest in Table Rock history — yielded no trace of Jason.

“Despite our best efforts, we never found a single solitary sign that Jason Knapp had ever been on Table Rock Mountain,” recalled Dennis Chastain, a Pickens County naturalist and search volunteer, who led grid searches and assisted with multiple cadaver dog teams.

The park’s lake was drained, the surrounding forest mapped, and every trail systematically cleared. Still, nothing.

His mother kept returning every spring, hoping new technology or a fresh tip might finally break the silence.

“There is a gaping hole in my heart that will never heal,” she told Chastain years later.

Jason wasn’t known as a hiker. He had no camping gear, had communicated no plans for an outdoor trip, and had no known connection to Table Rock. He was a mechanical engineering student with a strong GPA and a long list of specific goals — including working for NASCAR after graduation.

Friends remembered him as focused, friendly, and full of optimism.

“He had so many things to look forward to,” one friend said. “He was just in a happy place”.

That makes his disappearance all the more haunting — and the total lack of evidence surrounding it even harder to explain.

***

THEORIES AND DEAD ENDS

From the beginning, detectives with the Clemson Police Department (CPD) and Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) kept their options open. Foul play was never ruled out — but never confirmed, either. Nothing about the abandoned vehicle suggested signs of a struggle or theft – nor did anything suggest suicide. Investigators considered whether Jason might have met someone at the park or accepted a ride from a stranger.

In 2008, authorities even questioned Gary Michael Hilton, a convicted serial killer known for targeting hikers in the Southeast. Hilton denied any involvement, and investigators were eventually able to rule him out.

By 2006, Jason’s case had become one of several unsolved Clemson mysteries — alongside the murders of Brooke Holsonback (1997) and Tiffany Souers (2006) — that raised concerns about safety around the university.

“You feel like your children will be safe and secure down there,” Boogher said. “Even at a place like that, terrible things happen”.

***

***

A MOTHER’S VIGIL

For more than two decades, Deborah Boogher has kept her son’s story in the public eye — working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), erecting billboards, and appearing on America’s Most Wanted. She keeps scrapbooks filled with photos, letters, and Jason’s personal effects — mementos she hopes one day to pass to future generations when answers finally come.

Deputies continue to receive occasional tips – but none have led to anything conclusive. In 2022, PCSO deputies released an age-progression photo showing what Jason might look like at 44 years old. It brought renewed attention — but no answers.

The official word from investigators is as frustrating as ever: no evidence of foul play, but no reason to rule it out.

The case file remains open — a permanent entry on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Jason’s disappearance remains one of the most baffling cold cases in South Carolina — a story that haunts both the Upstate community and the hiking trails of Table Rock. For those who searched, and especially for those who loved him, the question still hangs in the mountain air: What happened to Jason Knapp?

Anyone with information about Jason Knapp’s disappearance is urged to contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5500 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

***

***

***

