Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As the US prepares to cut interest rates, gold and the value of cryptocurrencies soar. In addition, share prices for the US and Siberia cross, and the price differences for wholesale and consumer goods rise, making it harder for the Fed’s policymakers.

The global market is witnessing major surges in various asset classes. Recent figures are suggesting that btc to usd value is at $116,000 and Ethereum at $4,500, as presented in Trading View reports. In other news, gold has also reached an all-time high, surpassing $2,000 an ounce.

With inflation and uncertainty surrounding the global economy, investors are starting to prefer these assets, gold and bitcoin included, as altcoins are also gaining popularity. Market analysis shows that most, if not all, of the demand is flowing in from expected interest rate cuts from the US, dovish central bank policies, and a general demand for both traditional and cryptocurrency assets.

BTC and gold share a positive correlation. As BTC value is going up, gold follows it with the upwards trend as well. As a result, gold is also growing as long as demand for the primary digital currency keeps surging. Bitcoin value has been increasing for the past month, and it is highly associated with global market developments.

The following article will discuss the US inflation data, the subsequent movements of the global market, and the SC investors who tend to follow the US rates and their impact on SC.

Global Markets Climb On Expectations Of U.S. Interest Rate Cuts

Markets around the world have been positive as a result of the optimistic outlook of the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut the rates by 25 additional bps in the upcoming September FOMC meeting. S&P500 went up by 2.03 percent this week and set another record high, while the NYFANG plus index went up by 3.29 percent. Broader market sentiments regarding the technology sector also stabilized them.

Concerns regarding the slower job growth and fiscal overexpenditure have caused the dollar to weaken, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield set modestly higher at 1.04 percent, signaling easing monetary policy. These factors have caused the pre-existing correlations between gold, Bitcoin, and Treasury yields to strengthen. Bitcoin’s 2-month correlations with gold went up from 0.21 to 0.25 and with the U.S. 10-year yield from 0.16 to 0.20, as stated by TradingView and quoted by Binance.

Values of digital assets tracked the overall market and expanded on this growth. Peaks on Bitcoin were a result of the rally over $116,000 and underscore the greater synchronisation between the crypto and the classical markets. Real-time tracking also shows this influence on Bitcoin. Ethereum’s value also increased as it broke the $4500 resistance and dominated the market, showing regained bullish sentiment towards various cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Tops $116,000 And Ethereum Breaks $4,500 As Altcoins Surge

This week, cryptocurrency markets made a strong recovery. Bitcoin broke $116,000 for the first time in several months as of August 2025, while Ethereum breaking $4,500 signals renewed enthusiasm in altcoins. As reported by Binance, the Altseason indicator also printed the highest it has been since July, a clear sign of market share rotation towards altcoins.

The lead-lag relationship between Bitcoin and gold is fascinating as well. Historical data shows gold leading Bitcoin by approximately 10 weeks, so the recent gains in Bitcoin could suggest that the momentum for crypto could continue to rise. People converting BTC to USD in South Carolina and the rest of the United States, can directly observe this phenomenon as a clear indicator of market sentiment.

The changing intermarket correlations do shed further light in this regard. Bitcoin is increasingly being seen in the same framework as other traditional safe-haven assets, like gold and government bonds, as a portfolio protection against inflation and policy uncertainty, which helps reflect the perception that digital currencies are being integrated into broader investment strategies.

Key Takeaways

Cryptocurrencies could gain some positive momentum based on gold’s new record high price.

Gold’s price increased by 2.76 percent during the previous week, making it the new record high as of the week of October 2, 2025. Compared to the week before. Gold’s average price increased by 2.76 percent. Investors are buying gold as a counter to the persistent inflation and worsening macroeconomic conditions.

Historically, bitcoin follows gold’s price movements, meaning that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies might increase in price soon. Investors watching the gold and bitcoin charts see a potential chain reaction between gold and cryptocurrencies.

In the meantime, crude oil dropped 2.01 percent, reflecting the uncertainty in global economic growth, and underlining that profits are focused on protective and tech-driven assets. This proves that economic conditions are different across different assets and that the reaction to economic policies is uneven among commodities.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

