MTV Unplugged… Literally

by MARK POWELL

***

For years, rock stars from Mick Jagger to Huey Lewis to Cyndi Lauper implored, “I want my MTV!” It became a catch phrase, and was even repeated by Sting in the background of Dire Straits’ 1985 hit, “Money For Nothing.”

But that demand is falling on deaf ears these days. Paramount Global is openly mulling over pulling the plug on the once-trendy TV channel. It’s already shutting down its remaining music channels in the UK. Industry insiders speculate Paramount will do likewise stateside sooner rather than later.

When the time comes, it will mark the end of an era. How will Americans react? Baby Boomers will cry, “it’s unimaginable!” Gen X and Millennials will probably shrug their shoulders and say, “Eh, whatever.” Meanwhile, most Gen Zers will ask, “What’s MTV?”

That last group in particular is responsible for the once trend-setting broadcaster’s demise. Just as teens and 20-somethings have turned their backs en masse on news (both TV and print), religion, shopping in actual stores (especially malls), and many other touchstones of American daily life, they have fled MTV in droves. That makes it impossible to financially sustain a channel entirely dedicated to catering to youth whims.

***

MTV has been around so long (it marked its 44th birthday on August 1), it’s difficult to remember now just how revolutionary it was when it signed on. I remember, because I was part of its target audience at the time.

In 1981-1982, MTV was de rigueur for young people. It was impossible to walk into a dorm room, frat house, or college apartment without it playing on the TV. You didn’t learn which singers and bands were hot from listening to rock radio stations any longer; you saw them first on MTV.

On August 17, 1991, for example, the network’s late-night alternative music format – dubbed ‘120 minutes’ – played the music video for Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit‘ for the first time. Within months, it had become the anthem of a generation and the band’s ‘Nevermind’ album had reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

The music industry quickly adapted to this new reality, too, adopting a new business formula: MTV exposure + increased radio airtime = more record and concert ticket sales.

***

***

Suddenly, it was no longer enough to be able to sing. Performers now had to also be pretty boys and girls with telegenic sexiness and smooth dance moves. And if you didn’t happen to be blessed with a good set of pipes, that wasn’t a problem. Audio technology eventually took care of all that (does the name Milli Vanilli ring a bell?).

The channel became so pervasive among young people that its influence bled over into the political arena. Democratic presidential hopeful Bill Clinton hosted a town hall on the channel in 1992 and came back for another go-round as chief executive. In fact, it was during that 1994 session where he was famously asked, “Boxers or briefs?” by a young female audience member.

Without the least hesitation, the leader of the free world cheerfully answered, “usually briefs.”

MTV’s Rock the Vote campaigns in 1990 and again in 1992 are credited with increasing youth turnout at the polls during those cycles. That success led to the launch of MTV News in 1993, with host Kurt Loder quickly becoming a household name.

***

***

The run continued for decades, but with the proliferation of online content – especially the rise of streaming services like YouTube – the writing was on the wall. In 2023, Paramount announced it was shutting down MTV News, citing overall staffing reductions as the culprit.

From that point on, it was only a matter of “when,” not “if” the end of MTV would come.

Earlier this month, Paramount announced it was shuttering five additional MTV channels by the end of the year. Those channels are:

MTV Music – the flagship music video channel

– the flagship music video channel MTV 80s – retro, nostalgic hits

– retro, nostalgic hits MTV 90s – throwback pop, rock, and classic tracks

– throwback pop, rock, and classic tracks Club MTV – dance, electronic, and club beats

– dance, electronic, and club beats MTV Live – live performances, concerts, and related programming

The unwinding is not unexpected. The channel’s original Baby Boomer audience are grandparents now. The indifferent Gen X/Millennial viewers are experiencing midlife crises, and Gen Zers are so desperately searching for a clue that they don’t have time to watch the tube.

It’s easy to get lost in a haze of nostalgia. But the plain truth is the broadcasting business is a business, after all. And in a free market system, when you stop making money, the curtain comes down.

Over a century ago, our ancestors bought many of their household items from door-to-door peddlers. Then our great-grandparents said, “forget that; let’s shop at the new general store instead.” Our grandparents said, “who needs a general store? Let’s try that new department store downtown.” Our parents said, “screw these downtown hassles – let’s shop at the mall.” Which, of course, leads to the current generation, which orders everything online.

So it is with MTV. Its day came, its day passed, and now it’s time to move on.

As we say farewell, it doesn’t hurt to linger for a moment over recollections of the original MTV VJs and recall Mark Goodman’s hip urban coolness, Martha Quinn’s sultry eyes, Alan Hunter’s boy next door charm, J.J. Jackson’s unflappable affability, and Nina Blackwood, for whom we never got the answer to, “is she stoned or what?”

Thanks for the memories, guys.

***

