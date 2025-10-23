Former S.C. Magistrate Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to Federal Child Pornography Charges

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ANDY FANCHER

***

A former South Carolina magistrate will remain in custody after pleading not guilty to federal charges alleging he received, traded and attempted to obtain additional sexually explicit material depicting the rape of infants and toddlers.

James B. “Skipper” Gosnell Jr. waived his right to a detention hearing on Thursday (October 23, 2025), entering a formal plea of not guilty (.pdf) to six counts listed in a nine -count federal indictment that also ensnared an unnamed co-conspirator believed to reside in Florida.

As of this publishing, the status of the alleged co-conspirator’s case – and their detention status – was unclear.

As for Gosnell, he presided over hearings in Charleston County, S.C., for nearly three decades before federal agents descended upon his West Ashley, S.C. residence on the morning of September 16, 2025. Upon arrival, they executed a search warrant related to a sweeping investigation into child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

***

James B. “Skipper” Gosnell Jr. and others outside the Charleston County magistrate’s office in an undated photograph. (Charleston County Government/Facebook)

***

When the sitting magistrate was informed of the scope of the warrant, he is alleged to have told investigators he would “show [them] what [they’re] looking for” – leading them to a USB flash drive plugged into his computer.

Gosnell purportedly claimed it contained “everything,” including graphic depictions of sexual violence against “little babies.”

According to filings from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, Gosnell not only admitted after being read his Miranda Rights that the drive contained “hundreds” of CSAM videos — “which it did” — but also confessed to purchasing such material and communicating with “like-minded individuals” on Telegram, a messaging app.

A follow-up warrant for Gosnell’s arrest (.pdf) was swiftly obtained, signed and executed on scene. The South Carolina Supreme Court responded within the day by suspending him from his judicial duties (.pdf), citing “serious harm to the public and the administration of justice.”

Meanwhile, a forensic review commenced on 14 flash drives, seven SD cards, four computers, two iPads, an iPhone and multiple “miscellaneous discs and VHS tapes” seized from Gosnell’s home — leading to the immediate discovery of shockingly graphic and horrific, depraved material.

Within less than a week, U.S. Attorney Bryan Stirling and assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Orville submitted a joint federal filing (.pdf) stating that Telegram communications revealed an impending plan for Gosnell and a Florida-based man to “jointly rape and torture” an infant.

Even that revelation, authorities suggested, represented only a fraction of alleged sadism and cruelty uncovered in Gosnell’s phone.

***

***

“Alarmingly, Gosnell’s conversations also reveal numerous instances in which he described sexually abusing children,” Stirling and Orville wrote, adding that Gosnell allegedly boasted about assaulting multiple victims ranging in age from two weeks to five years old.

Stirling’s office further stated that prosecutors possessed evidence indicating Gosnell claimed to be leading online forums where he taught other pedophiles the “tricks of the trade.”

Several of these evidentiary developments appear to have led to a nine-count federal indictment (.pdf) unsealed ahead of Gosnell’s October 23 appearance in district court, charging him with what was already suspected: allegedly possessing, attempting to receive and receiving CSAM.

The federal grand jury further returned that Gosnell and a co-defendant, whose identity remains redacted for unknown reasons, exchanged CSAM both online and in person on at least one occasion via a USB drive that was later sent back to the magistrate via FedEx.

At least some of the material, which included “depictions of infants and toddlers being raped and tortured,” was reportedly viewed by the two individuals “together,” according to the indictment.

Gosnell stood before U.S. Magistrate Judge Molly H. Cherry for his arraignment on Thursday – the same federal judge who signed the warrant for his arrest last month.

***

Following Thursday’s arraignment, federal filings indicate Cherry signed an order governing discovery (.pdf) – marking the start of formal evidence exchange between federal prosecutors and Gosnell’s defense attorney, Lionel Lofton.

A decade ago, Gosnell drew national criticism for remarks made from the bench while presiding over the bond hearing of mass shooter Dylann Roof, held the day after Roof murdered nine parishioners at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston.

Within the month, then–S.C. chief justice Jean Toal signed an order replacing Gosnell as chief magistrate.

He remained on the bench until the day after his arrest last month, when he tendered his resignation following “much thought, prayer and consideration.”

Since his arrest and subsequent resignation (.pdf)., Gosnell’s judicial record has come under renewed scrutiny, with public records dating back to 2004 reflecting concerns from fellow officials over his consistent leniency toward defendants accused of crimes involving children.

Gosnell’s arrest marks the second high-profile federal CSAM case in South Carolina this year. In June, former state representative Robert John “RJ” May III was arrested and charged with ten federal counts of distributing CSAM under an alias. He brazenly attempted — and ultimately failed — to represent himself in court, later accepting a plea on five of those counts.

Write to Andrew Fancher at andy@fitsnews.com.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Andrew Fancher in Mitchell County, N.C.

(Dynal Nolan/FITSNews)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

