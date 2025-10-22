From Moselle to Jenkins Creek: The Murdaugh Connection No One Was Watching

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

The first time the name Barrett T. Boulware showed up in our files, it seemed like a footnote — just another Lowcountry fisherman in a saga already drowning in names. But the paper trail soon heated up… and grew so hot it started to glow.

Back in September 2021, when we published our first exclusive on the drug connections of confessed fraudster and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh, the story seemed too far-fetched to believe: a friend, client and business partner of Murdaugh’s whose shadow stretched over the now-infamous hunting property where Murdaugh’s wife and younger son were savagely slain on the evening of June 7, 2021.

Now it’s the summer of 2021 again — two bodies at Moselle, the Murdaugh empire unraveling, and the public asking: where did all the money go?

In deed after deed, mortgage after mortgage, one name kept showing up alongside Murdaugh’s: Boulware.

He wasn’t just a client — he was a partner. He was the prior owner of a hunting lodge that became a murder scene.

And shortly before his death in 2018, Boulware handed Murdaugh something few people ever would: power of attorney — the right to sign, sell, manage and move money in his name.

Two months later, Boulware was gone.

Most stories would end there – but this one was just getting started.

***

***

THE WATER REMEMBERS

The Lowcountry keeps its own history. And most of its stories start near the water… in murky waterways and hidden marshes, inlets of secrecy that

Now, as Hulu’s Murdaugh: A Death in the Family drama rekindles public fascination with the family’s dark empire, we’re reopening one of the earliest and least-understood chapters in this saga — a story FITSNews first uncovered years before the cameras started rolling.

January 24, 1980 — a Coast Guard cutter noses through St. Helena Sound and finds two shrimp boats and eleven Miami men with a story too neat by half. No arrests; the current carries the truth away.

February 1983—another boat, the Jeannine Ann, and 854 bales of marijuana. This time names are printed in ink: Barrett Boulware and his father among them. All charged. All facing trial. Then, the government’s star witness — Franklin Branch — steps into traffic and is killed on his way to a bar. The cases collapse. The Boulwares walk.

The stories keep coming. A late-’80s stop near the Georgia line. Cocaine and marijuana found. A conviction. An appeal denied (.pdf). And still, over time, the family name drifts back to the docks, to the marshes, to the places where money and favors are traded on the water.

***

***

THE DOCKS CHANGE HANDS, THE PATTERN DOESN’T

Decades later, those same creeks churn beside Jenkins Creek — a dock with Boulware history that becomes a Jenkins Creek Marine & Charters asset. Not just a client signing documents — Alex Murdaugh and law partner Ronnie Crosby signed as members of the companies (.pdf). And up the road, a quiet warehouse in Lobeco tied to Williams Farms — a produce house slipping toward bankruptcy.

Then comes the pitch: cannonball jellyfish by the ton, salted and dried and shipped to Asia. A company called Carolina Jelly Balls LLC slides onto the scene, promising jobs and a new Lowcountry hustle. The plan is simple: catch at Jenkins Creek; process inland at John Meeks Way; export. The names behind it aren’t simple at all. Steven Giese. Millenarian Trading. A network of seafood companies that will, in time, reappear in Georgia and California under new letterheads.

Neighbors notice the smell first. Inspectors from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) notice the rest — open totes, brine finding the quickest path back to the creek, operations running before permits arrive. The “No Exposure” forms go in; the rejection letters come back fast. Jellyfish don’t wait for paperwork, and neither does the enforcement file.

By spring, the pump-and-haul plan hits the inboxes: tens of thousands of gallons of jellyfish wastewater a week, trucked to municipal plants while the company chases permits. Former South Carolina governor and then-U.S. congressman Mark Sanford joins the chorus of objections. Meetings teem with residents who know what their marsh is supposed to smell like.

The names on the filings change again. Nautica & Co. appears. The sites don’t move. Lobeco is still Lobeco. Jenkins Creek is still Jenkins Creek. The paper grows thicker; the operation thins out.

***

***

A BRIDGE MADE OF BANKRUPTCIES AND SHELL COMPANIES

There’s a reason the warehouse door at John Meeks Way turns like a revolving one. The Williams Farms case leaves a trail — assets moving to affiliates, debts left behind, a trustee playing catch-up while new companies inherit old addresses. What used to be pallets of produce becomes pallets of jellyfish. Later, it becomes something else entirely.

The letterhead shifts to Sapelo Shrimp in Georgia. Then to Nautica & Co. in Hacienda Heights, California — a seafood cluster that will land in Los Angeles court filings (.pdf) over diverted funds and investor fraud. The map stretches from Jenkins Creek to Sapelo to Miami to New York City and finally, to a storefront east of Los Angeles. The pattern doesn’t stretch at all. It repeats.

Through it all, the Boulware–Murdaugh thread stays tight. Deeds for Moselle. Mortgages on Boulware properties. A $5 conveyance that reads like a wink. A power of attorney that reads like trust — or leverage.

You don’t need every answer to see the outline: strategic waterfront access, recycled companies, rebranded permits, and the same names walking the same channels. The Lowcountry’s old smuggling routes didn’t disappear; they matured.

***

***

WHY WE’RE REOPENING THIS FILE

The Hulu dramatization of the Murdaugh saga has pulled national attention back to a story South Carolina has lived with for years. But for all the airtime devoted to courtroom spectacle and family tragedy, one question keeps resurfacing: where did all the money go?

And perhaps just as important… where did it all come from?

Long before streaming networks turned the Murdaugh murders into headline fodder, FITSNews reported on a quieter, older thread — a name buried in deeds, mortgages, and shell companies: Barrett T. Boulware.

Our early reporting raised red flags about Murdaugh’s longtime friend and business partner — a man once accused of drug smuggling who was later linked to a tangle of real estate transfers, dissolved corporations, and questionable financial arrangements.

That was my research. And as the bylines attest, it was our founding editor Will Folks‘ reporting. Because let me be blunt – not everyone on our team at the time had the nerve to dig on these connections, let alone put their names on reports detailing them.

With renewed public attention — and new evidence from our ongoing review of property, bankruptcy, and court records — it’s time to reopen this file. Because to understand the missing money and the network it moved through, you have to start long before Moselle … on the dimly lit docks and along the dark, hidden backroads where the Murdaugh empire once grew and thrived.

That empire may be gone… but the story surrounding its downfall hasn’t even begun to be told.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

***

