South Carolina Cop Charged with Crimes Against Women… Again

by ANDY FANCHER

A former officer with one of South Carolina’s largest police departments is again facing charges for allegedly preying on women in his custody during his short-lived stint as a law enforcement officer.

Caleb Oshia Hickmon-Payne was once again booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Monday after state authorities uncovered yet another incident in which he allegedly abused a woman while wearing the uniform of the Columbia Police Department (CPD).

According to state records (.pdf), Hickmon-Payne worked for the capital city’s police department from December 2022 until his termination in February 2025, at which point he was already under investigation by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for allegations of misconduct.

Within weeks of his law enforcement certification being revoked, state agents charged the heavyset former officer with assault and battery, second degree, and misconduct in office for allegedly groping a female detainee after he “propositioned” her with tobacco products.

Caleb Hickmon-Payne during his first bond hearing on March 12, 2025.

(Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

“Hickmon-Payne… stopped in an apparently secluded location,” an arrest warrant issued at the time noted. “Hickmon-Payne had [REDACTED], who was handcuffed, exit his patrol vehicle, and he proceeded to touch her breast and buttocks outside of her clothing. [REDACTED] told Ofc. Hickmon-Payne she did not want him touching her.”

His bond was set at $7,500 , which he posted shortly after his arrest.

Signaling that more charges were to come, CPD Chief William H. “Skip” Holbrook assured reporters that authorities were reviewing every arrests Hickmon-Payne effectuated during his 19 months on patrol.

Those arrests, per Holbrook, included 56 females.

The other shoe dropped this week, as SLED returned with two additional charges against the former capital city cop — hitting him with criminal sexual conduct and, once again, misconduct in office — this time over allegations that he had sex with a detainee.

According to the latest probable cause affidavits (.pdf), the incident occurred on Sept. 6, 2024 when Hickmon-Payne arrested a woman for driving under the influence (DUI) after she was allegedly involved in a car crash.

“With [REDACTED] in his custody, Hickmon-Payne drove his CPD-issued vehicle to a dark area behind the Lexington/Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council… turned off his headlights, parked his vehicle, and turned off his GPS unit, which had been illuminated. He exited the vehicle and removed [REDACTED] from the vehicle” the affidavit states.

Columbia police Chief William H. “Skip” Holbrook (Columbia Police Department/Facebook)

In a later statement to SLED, the alleged victim told investigators that Hickmon-Payne said he “could” make the charges go away and that she was “under the impression” he wouldn’t unless she had sex with him.

It remains unclear whether the DUI charge was dropped in exchange for the alleged sex.

As with the earlier case, the probable cause affidavit notes that the alleged victim was “scared” due to the significant size difference between herself and Hickmon-Payne, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 350 pounds, according to his latest booking records.

SLED is encouraging anyone with information about Hickmon-Payne to contact the agency at 866-472-8477 or email tips@sled.sc.gov.

This story may be updated.

