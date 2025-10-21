Deadline Nears for South Carolina Judicial Hearings

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As a high-stakes battle to alter its composition – and shift its statutory authority – rages at the South Carolina State House, the current iteration of the Palmetto State’s scandal-scarred Judicial Merit Selection Commission (JMSC) is preparing to screen candidates for judicial vacancies across the state.

The commission’s work will unfold under a new framework established by last year’s judicial reform law – Act 219 of 2024 – which took effect on July 1, 2025. That means the upcoming screening cycle will serve as the first real test of whether the state’s much-maligned judicial selection process is any fairer – or more transparent – under the so-called “reform.”

Given the continued dominance of influential attorneys on this panel (attorneys hand-picked by powerful lawyer-legislators), there’s little cause for optimism.

For the uninitiated, the JMSC is the powerful ten-member panel — now expanded to twelve under the new law — that screens judicial candidates before forwarding a shortlist to the S.C. General Assembly for election. It has long been dominated by lawyer-legislators and political insiders who use this opaque process to protect allies, reward donors, and ensure judicial outcomes favorable to their clients. FITSNews has covered this process for years, exposing how the state’s system — the only one in the nation where a legislatively controlled panel screens judicial candidates before a legislative vote — has led to blatant conflicts of interest, preferential treatment, and public-safety failures.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

The 2024 reform law did bring some notable changes. For the first time, the governor now has four appointments to the JMSC, slightly diluting the legislature’s monopoly over judicial selection. The law also established term limits for commissioners, raised the cap on the number of qualified candidates the panel can advance for each seat, and — in a long-overdue move — required that all public hearings be live-streamed, addressing years of complaints about the commission’s secrecy.

Judicial candidates are also now required to disclose any prior disciplinary sanctions, even private reprimands, and all judges will undergo midterm performance reviews that will feed into future re-elections.

Still, the reforms fell far short of transforming the system. Lawmakers remain firmly in control of the ultimate selection process, with no change to the legislative elections themselves. The new law also leaves magistrate judges outside of its purview, despite repeated calls to include them — a glaring omission, given their direct impact on everyday South Carolinians. While the livestream requirement and disclosure mandates are steps toward transparency, critics question whether the commission will consistently enforce these new rules or whether political influence will continue to dominate behind closed doors.

In other words, the process may look cleaner — but the same power brokers still hold the reins.

Will that change this year? As FITSNews reported just yesterday, there is major momentum to do just that as a diverse coalition of legislative leaders have united behind a proposal put forward by DOGE SC – the pro-citizen movement founded by Isle of Palms, S.C. businessman Rom Reddy.

***

RELATED | DOGE SC UNVEILS JUDICIAL REFORM PLAN

***

In the meantime, the currently configured JMSC is accepting public complaints and testimony about judges seeking reappointment — but citizens wishing to have their concerns heard must act quickly. The deadline to file a notarized statement is 12:00 p.m. EST on Monday, November 3, 2025. Public hearings will follow on November 17-21, 2025 and December 1-5, 2025, with the General Assembly’s judicial elections slated for March 4, 2026, according to the official schedule published by the S.C. State House.

Want to participate? The procedure remains straightforward but formal. Anyone hoping to testify or file a complaint against a judge must submit a notarized statement describing the specific allegations concerning the judge’s character, competency, or ethics. These complaints must be received by the JMSC no later than noon on November 3, 2025. Statements should be mailed or hand-delivered to:

Erin B. Crawford, Chief Counsel

104 Gressette Building

Post Office Box 142

Columbia, SC 29202

Filing a notarized complaint is also the first step in being approved to speak during the public hearings later this fall. Once submitted, the JMSC’s staff and screening attorneys review each filing before deciding whether to invite additional public testimony.

While the new livestream requirement represents progress, the broader process remains opaque. The commission’s investigative work and deliberations are still conducted behind closed doors, and its recommendations carry enormous weight once they reach the floor of the General Assembly — where political deal-making, endorsements, and back-room bargaining often determine who ultimately wears the robe.

The stakes are high. South Carolina’s judiciary has been widely criticized as an extension of the legislature rather than an independent branch of government — a system that has repeatedly produced outcomes favoring insiders over victims, defendants over public safety, and politics over justice. Reform advocates argue that unless lawmakers relinquish their control over judicial selection entirely, the Palmetto State will continue to suffer from a judiciary compromised by political loyalty instead of guided by impartiality and integrity.

This year’s hearings will reveal whether the latest “fix” truly makes a difference — or merely paints over a system that remains structurally flawed. For those who believe in transparency and accountability, the message is clear: Now is the time to act.

Anyone with credible concerns about a judge’s conduct or performance should submit their statement to the JMSC before the deadline and — as FITSNews has urged in the past — consider copying our newsroom to ensure that transparency extends beyond the marble walls of the State House.

Send materials to:

FITSNews

Post Office Box 3642

Irmo, S.C. 29063

FITSNews will once again be attending and covering as many of the hearings as possible — continuing our commitment to exposing South Carolina’s secretive judicial machinery and pressing for genuine reform in the only state where lawmakers still pick the judges who interpret their laws.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

